VLS vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 73 and 74

The 73rd and 74th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will see the Victoria Lions (VLS) squaring off against the Bugibba Blasters (BBL) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, February 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VLS vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Victoria Lions have won none of their last twelve matches of the tournament. Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, have won three of their last fifteen matches of the tournament.

The Victoria Lions will give it their all to win the match but Bugibba Blasters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VLS vs BBL Match Details

The 73rd and 74th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 16 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The games are set to take place at 5:30 pm & 8:00 pm IST, respectively.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VLS vs BBL, Matches 73 and 74

Date and Time: 16th February 2023, 5:30 pm & 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Msida Warriors CC and Gozo Zalmi, where a total of 105 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets in 14.4 overs.

VLS vs BBL Form Guide

VLS - Won 0 of their last 12 matches

BBL - Won 3 of their last 15 matches

VLS vs BBL Probable Playing XI

VLS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sujesh Appu, Milton Devasia (c), Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Adhith Rajan, Satish Kumar-III, Vimal Pillai, Nibu John, Krishna Kumar-I, Sheril Peter.

BBL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Amar Sharma (wk), Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Vikas Bisht, Partha Das, Shiv Singh, Gautam Singh, Narendar Negi (c), Devendra Negi, Deepak Rawat, Gajender Bisht.

VLS vs BBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Pushpangadan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Singh

P Kohad and G Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Kalyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Negi

A John and N Negi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Devasia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Negi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dobal and D Negi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Wilson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VLS vs BBL match captain and vice-captain choices

N Negi

N Negi will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Negi has earned 744 points in the last eleven matches of the season.

A Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sharma as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 473 points in the last eleven matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for VLS vs BBL, Matches 73 and 74

A John

N Negi

D Negi

A Sharma

M Devasia

Victoria Lions vs Bugibba Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Victoria Lions vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Pushpangadan, A Sharma.

Batters: P Kohad, G Singh.

All-rounders: M Devasia, A John, N Negi, D Siddique.

Bowlers: D Negi, S Dobal, A Wilson.

Victoria Lions vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Pushpangadan, A Sharma.

Batters: P Kohad, G Singh.

All-rounders: M Devasia, A John, N Negi, D Siddique, A Rajan, K Kumar.

Bowlers: D Negi.

Poll : 0 votes