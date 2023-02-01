VLS vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 9

The ninth match of the ECS T10 Malta will see the Victoria Lions (VLS) squaring off against the Southern Crusaders (SOC) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, February 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VLS vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. The Southern Crusaders have various in-form players, whereas the Victoria Lions have a young squad.

The Southern Crusaders will give it their all to win the match, but the Victoria Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VLS vs SOC Match Details

The ninth match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 1 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VLS vs SOC, Match 9

Date and Time: February 1, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Msida Warriors CC and Marsa, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

VLS vs SOC Form Guide

VLS - Will be playing their first match

SOC - Will be playing their first match

VLS vs SOC Probable Playing XI

VLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Sujesh Appu (c), Aji Wilson, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Adhith Rajan, Satish Kumar-III, Vimal Pillai, Nibu John, Jithin Jinesh, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, Rohan Rajan

SOC Playing XI

No injury updates

Heinrich Gericke, Angelo Delardon (c), MIchael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Affy Khan (wk), Shahin Hussain, Mahabub Rahman, Mithila Avishka, Zeshan Yousaf

VLS vs SOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khan

A Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Pushpangadan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B George

M Goonetilleke and B George are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A John played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Hussain

S Hussain and R Bastiansz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Jinesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Kariyawasam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Appu and I Kariyawasam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Masih is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VLS vs SOC match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

M Goonetilleke

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Goonetilleke as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for VLS vs SOC, Match 9

M Goonetilleke

B George

J Jinesh

R Bastiansz

S Hussain

Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, M Pushpangadan

Batters: B George, M Goonetilleke, A John

All-rounders: S Hussain, J Jinesh, R Bastiansz

Bowlers: S Appu, G Masih, I Kariyawasam

Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Khan

Batters: B George, A John

All-rounders: S Hussain, J Jinesh, R Bastiansz, K Kumar, A Madambillath

Bowlers: S Appu, G Masih, I Kariyawasam

