VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 10

VOC Rotterdam (VOC) will take on Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) in the tenth match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday, March 01. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this contest.

Alby Zalmi lost to Ostend Exiles by six wickets in their previous match after starting their campaign with a win. They are currently third in the points table.

Meanwhile, Rotterdam have endured defeats in both their games this campaign, with their batting letting them down. They'll have to address that against a strong Alby Zalmi side on Tuesday.

VOC vs ALZ Probable Playing XIs

VOC

Jelte Schoonheim, Arnav Jain, Burhan Niaz, David Mullet (wk), Pierce Fletcher (c), Ayaz Durrani, Boris Hoes, Bart Ruyters, Ramie Upadhyaya, Tim de Kok, SV Wingerden.

ALZ

Rahel Khan (c), Azam Khalil, Shahed Ali, Ziakhan Alozai, Sami Khalil, Isamaeel Zia (wk), Aman Zahid, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Taj Hussain, Lemar Momand.

Match Details

Match: VOC Rotterdam vs Alby Zalmi CF, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: March 01, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

It's a good batting track, with some assistance for bowlers. Pacers could get some swing early on; which could make batting difficult.

Today's VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Mullett: Mullett is a capable wicketkeeper batter who could be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai has had a fabulous campaign so far, scoring 79 runs in two games at an average of 39.5. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Arnav Jain: He has been a consistent performer for his team thus far, and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. Jain has picked up five wickets, and scored 23 runs in three games.

Bowlers

Ramdas Upadhyaya: He has bowled exceptionally well thus far, taking four wickets at an average of 12.25.

Three best players to pick in VOC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Pierce Fletcher (VOC): 85 points.

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ): 160 points.

Siebe Van Wingerden (VOC): 89 points.

Key stats for VOC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Tim de Kok - 82 runs in three games; batting average: 27.33.

Azam Khalil – 70 runs and one wicket in two games; batting average: 35.00.

Jelte Schoonheim – 62 runs in three games; batting average: 20.66.

VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction

VOC vs ALZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isamaeel Zia, Ziakhan Alozai, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Azam Khalil, Arnav Jain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Taj Hussain, SV Wingerden.

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

VOC vs ALZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isamaeel Zia, Taj Hussain, Ziakhan Alozai, Tim de Kok, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Azam Khalil, Arnav Jain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Taj Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

Edited by Bhargav