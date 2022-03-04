VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match Eliminator 3

VOC Rotterdam (VOC) will take on Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) in the third eliminator of the European Cricket League 2022 on Friday, March 04. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this contest.

VOC Rotterdam's campaign has been a rough one. However, they beat Zalmi by seven wickets in their previous meeting, which should do their confidence a world of good.

Alby Zalmi, meanwhile, have regained form after losing their first two matches, winning their next two. They will look to continue their winning ways against Rotterdam.

VOC vs ALZ Probable Playing XIs

VOC

Jelte Schoonheim, Arnav Jain, Burhan Niaz, David Mullet (wk), Pierce Fletcher (c), Ayaz Durrani, Boris Hoes, Roman Harhangi, Ramie Upadhyaya, Tim de Kok, SV Wingerden.

ALZ

Rahel Khan (c), Azam Khalil, Shahed Ali, Ziakhan Alozai, Zabihullah Niazy, Isamaeel Zia (wk), Usman Jabbar, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Taj Hussain, Lemar Momand.

Match Details

Match: VOC Rotterdam vs Alby Zalmi CF, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: March 04, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium usually helps batters more than bowlers, as the ball comes off the bat well. Pacers could get some swing early on. Anything over 120 runs could be a par total.

Today's VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ismaeel Zia: He has not made a significant impact in the tournament thus far, so he is due a big knock in this game.

Batters

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai is having a wonderful campaign so far, scoring 93 runs in five games at an average of 18.60. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Arnav Jain: He has performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball so far, and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has picked up eight wickets and scored 88 runs in five games in this tournament.

Bowlers

Tasaduq Hussain: He has bowled exceptionally well thus far, taking five wickets at an average of 17.51. His batting exploits have also been quite impressive in the competition.

Five best players to pick in VOC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Qudratullah Mir Afzal (ALZ): 155 points.

Siebe van Wingerden (VOC): 115 points.

Oierce Fletcher (VOC): 171 points.

Usman Jabbar (ALZ): 140 points.

Burhan Niaz (VOC): 239 points.

Key stats for VOC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil – 141 runs and four wickets in six games; batting average: 23.50.

Tim de Kok - 143 runs in seven games; batting average: 20.42.

Ramdas Upadhyaya – Six wickets in seven games; bowling average: 18.73.

Jelte Schoonheim – 124 runs and three wickets in seven games; batting average: 17.71.

VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction

VOC vs ALZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isamaeel Zia, Ziakhan Alozai, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Azam Khalil, Arnav Jain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Taj Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

VOC vs ALZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Isamaeel Zia, Ziakhan Alozai, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Arnav Jain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Taj Hussain, Usman Jabbar.

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

