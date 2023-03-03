VOC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 6

The V.O.C. Rotterdam (VOC) will take on the Farmers (FAR) in the sixth match of Group B of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday, March 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VOC vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

VOC Rotterdam could not win their first two games of the tournament. They lost their last league match by five runs.

On the other hand, the Farmers have a single victory in two appearances. They chased down the target of 118 with one ball to spare.

VOC vs FAR Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The sixth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 3 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOC vs FAR, European Cricket League T10, Match 6

Date and Time: March 3, 2022, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

VOC vs FAR Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval has favored the batters over the course of the tournament. A high scoring encounter is on the cards.

VOC vs FAR probable playing XIs for today’s match

VOC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

VOC Probable Playing XI

F Fourie, P Seelaar, B Niaz, D van-Everdingen, T de-Kok, J Schoonheim, A Jain, A Hoseinbaks, R Upadhyaya, S van Wingerden, and A Koppejan.

FAR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

FAR Probable Playing XI

F Fourie, Z Tribe, J Smith, J Dudley, J Lawrenson, S Norman, W Perchard, A Tribe, C Perchard, G Richardson, and T Britton.

VOC vs FAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Perchard

J Perchard looked in decent touch with the bat in the first match and he could also be very good behind the stumps. Perchard will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

J Dudley

J Dudley looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. His good form makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

A Tribe

A Tribe did a great job with both the bat and the ball in the first match. His ability to impact the match with either of the trades makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

R Upadhyaya

R Upadhyaya can be a very lethal bowler with the new ball. Although he failed to deliver as per expectations in the first match, his potential to pick up wickets makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

VOC vs FAR Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

A Tribe

A Tribe has picked up great all-round form in the very first match. The fact that he can impact the match with both the bat and the ball makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

J Schoonheim

J Schoonheim could be a very effective player with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to pick up points with both of her trades and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for VOC vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

J Schoonheim

A Tribe

R Upadhyaya

J Dudley

J Perchard

VOC vs FAR match expert tips

The pitch has been very good for batting throughout the tournament. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can use the long handle while batting will be the best picks for the match.

VOC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Perchard

Batters: J Smith, Z Tribe, J Dudley, J Lawrenson

All-rounders: J Schoonheim, W Perchard, A Tribe

Bowlers: R Palmer, R Upadhyaya, S van Wingerden

VOC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Perchard

Batters: J Smith, Z Tribe, J Dudley, J Lawrenson

All-rounders: J Schoonheim, W Perchard, A Tribe

Bowlers: R Palmer, R Upadhyaya, S van Wingerden

