VOC vs MSF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 1

Following the completion of three legs of the European Cricket League, the first match of Group D will be played between VOC Rotterdam (VOC) and MSC Frankfurt (MSF) on Monday, February 28. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this contest.

Rotterdam have not lost any of their last five games in the tournament. With many stars and experienced players in their ranks, they are riding high in the competition. So Frankfurt have their job cut out.

VOC vs MSF Probable Playing XIs

VOC

Jelte Schoonheim, Pepijn Katsburg, Arnav Jain, Ayaz Durrani, Burhan Niaz, David Mullet (wk), Pierce Fletcher, Bart Ruyters, Boris Hoes, Rohan Malik, Ramie Upadhyaya.

MSF

Nafees Buttar, Atiq Awan, Daud Muhammad, Paramveer Singh, Waheed Ahmed, Noor Noori, Qader Khan, Adel Khan, Amim Khan (wk), Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr.

Match Details

Match: VOC Rotterdam vs MSC Frankfurt, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 28, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium tends to help batters more than bowlers as the ball comes nicely off the bat. The trend is likely to continue in this game as well.

Today's VOC vs MSF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Mullett: Mullett is a capable wicketkeeper batter. He scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 40.63 in his previous game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Sekandar Khan: He has 231 runs from 19 games at an average of 12.15. Khan has also taken six wickets while being economical, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Jelte Schoonheim: He has been a reliable all-rounder in recent series, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Jelte has picked up six wickets in 16 games, and has scored 118 runs this tournament.

Bowlers

Waheed Ahmed-I: He has a wealth of experience, and will lead his team's bowling. Ahmed has picked up 49 wickets in 87 games at an average of 33.59.

Three best players to pick in VOC vs MSF Dream11 prediction team

Qutub Zadran (MSF).

Rohan Malik (VOC).

Paramveer Singh (MSF).

Key stats for VOC vs MSF Dream11 prediction team

Pierce Fletcher - 23 runs and six wickets in five games; bowling average: 17.83.

Shahid Afridi – 379 runs and 11 wickets in three games; batting average: 19.94.

Adel Khan – 380 runs in 19 games; batting average: 20.00.

VOC vs MSF Dream11 Prediction

VOC vs MSF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Mullet, Sajid Khan Afridi, Adel Khan, Rohan Malik, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Paramveer Singh, Shahid Afridi Jr, Waheed Ahmed, Qader Khan, Bart Ruyters.

Captain: Jelte Schoonheim | Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi Jr.

VOC vs MSF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amim Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Adel Khan, Rohan Malik, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi Jr, Waheed Ahmed, Qader Khan, Bart Ruyters.

Captain: Jelte Schoonheim | Vice-captain: Adel Khan.

Edited by Bhargav