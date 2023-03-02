VOC vs SVH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2023, Match 3

V.O.C. Rotterdam (VOC) will be up against Svanholm (SVH) in the third match of the European Cricket League 2023 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VOC vs SVH Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 3.

This will be the third match of the European Cricket League. Thirty teams have been spread across six groups and a total of 111 matches will be contested to determine the winner.

Both V.O.C. Rotterdam and Svanholm have been placed in Group B and it could prove to be an intriguing contest.

VOC vs SVH Match Details, Match 3

The third match of the European Cricket League 2023 will be played on March 2 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOC vs SVH, European Cricket League 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: March 02, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

VOC vs SVH Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval is a high scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 200-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

VOC vs SVH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

V.O.C. Rotterdam: NA

Svanholm: NA

VOC vs SVH probable playing 11s for today’s match

V.O.C. Rotterdam Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

V.O.C. Rotterdam Probable Playing 11

F Fourie, Tim de-Kok, Rohan Malik, PM Seelaar, JD Schoonheim, Asief Hoseinbaks, Arnav Jain, Burhan Niaz (c), R Upadhyaya, Siebe Van Wingerden, and M Hoornweg.

Svanholm Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Svanholm Probable Playing 11

Zishan Shah, JEA Moniz, Saud Munir, Aden Ahmad, Musa Mahmood, Raja Khan(C), S Alam, Abdul Hashmi, Eshan Karimi, T Ahmad, and Moeez Raza.

VOC vs SVH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Hashmi

A Hashmi is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 67 runs in eight matches for his side.

Top Batter pick

B Niaz

B Niaz has plenty of experience and will be hoping to lead from the front. He has amassed 181 runs and has also taken four wickets in nine games.

Top All-rounder pick

H Mazhar Shah

H Mazhar Shah is a popular name in European cricket circles and he has a great reputation for being a quality all-rounder. He has hammered 148 runs in nine matches and has also scalped nine wickets.

Top Bowler pick

E Karimi

E Karimi has six wickets to his name from four matches. Karimi has also scored 32 runs with the bat.

VOC vs SVH match captain and vice-captain choices

P Seelaar

P Seelaar is a Dutch international cricketer who is expected to do well. He has played 12 matches and has scored 231 runs while also taking three wickets.

M Mahmood

M Mahmood could be an interesting multiplier choice for your VOC vs SVH Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 278 runs in 11 matches and has also picked up two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VOC vs SVH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats P Seelaar 231 runs and 3 wickets in 12 matches M Mahmood 278 runs and 2 wickets in 11 matches H Mazhar Shah 148 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches B Niaz 181 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches E Karimi 32 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

VOC vs SVH match expert tips

P Seelaar is one of the most recognizable names in the entire tournament. He is a bankable captaincy pick.

VOC vs SVH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

VOC vs SVH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Hashmi, F Fourie

Batters: B Niaz, M Mahmood, P Seelaar

All-rounders: H Mazhar Shah, J Schoonheim, M Henriksen

Bowlers: A Koppejan, E Karimi, T Ahmad

VOC vs SVH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

VOC vs SVH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Hashmi, F Fourie

Batters: D van-Everdingen, M Mahmood, P Seelaar

All-rounders: H Mazhar Shah, J Schoonheim, M Henriksen

Bowlers: A Koppejan, E Karimi, R Upadhyaya

Poll : 0 votes