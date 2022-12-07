VOY vs PEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 5

The Voyagers (VOY) will take on the Pelicans (PEL) in the 5th match at the Barbados T10 on Wednesday (December 7) at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the VOY vs PEL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports. The Pelicans lost their last match against Titans by 18 runs. The Voyagers, on the other hand, had to settle for a tie in their last match.

The Pelicans will try their best to win the match but the Voyagers are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

VOY vs PEL Match Details

The 5th match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 7 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOY vs PEL, Barbados T10, Match 5

Date and Time: 7 December 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

VOY vs PEL Form Guide

VOY - T

PEL - L

VOY vs PEL Probable Playing XI

VOY Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Dwayne Smith (c), Jason Greene, Jadan Jones, Larry Babb, Matthew Jones, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rashad Worrell, Deswin Currency, Richard Sampson, Jamaine Bullen.

PEL Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Dale Richards, Shian Brathwaite, Jonathan Drakes (c), Ravendra Persaud, Joshua Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Jamar Ifil, Joshua Bishop, Damario Goodman, Jaden Edmund, Odian McCatty.

VOY vs PEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brathwaite

S Brathwaite, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Dowrich is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Richards

D Richards and J Greene are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Drakes is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Smith

D Smith and A Jordan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Babb is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Ifil

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bishop and J Ifil. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Alexandre is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VOY vs PEL match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Smith smashed nine runs and took two wickets in the last match.

A Jordan

A Jordan is another good pick for today's match as he will bat aggressively in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. Jordan smashed 10 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must Picks for VOY vs PEL, Match 5

A Jordan

D Smith

J Ifil

M Jones

J Greene

Voyagers vs Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Voyagers vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite.

Batters: D Richards, J Greene, J Drakes.

All-rounders: D Smith, L Babb, A Jordan.

Bowlers: J Ifil, J Bishop, A Alexandre, D Currency.

Voyagers vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite.

Batters: D Richards, J Greene, R Sampson.

All-rounders: D Smith, L Babb, A Jordan.

Bowlers: J Ifil, J Bishop, M Jones, D Currency.

Poll : 0 votes