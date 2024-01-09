VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2023, Match 24

The 24th match of the Barbados T10 2023 will see Voyagers (VOY) squaring off against Titans (TIT) at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown on Wednesday, January 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Voyagers have won two of their last seven matches. The Titans, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven matches. So, this is a match between two bottom teams of Barbados T10 2023 but the Titans still look like a better team and are expected to win today's match.

VOY vs TIT Match Details

The 24th match of the Barbados T10 2023 will be played on January 10 at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOY vs TIT, Match 24

Date and Time: January 10, 2024, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Desmond Haynes Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown assists batters especially those who are hard hitters of the ball. Spinners are also very handy in the middle overs. The last match here was played between Settlers and Titans, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

VOY vs TIT Form Guide

VOY - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

TIT - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

VOY vs TIT Probable Playing XI

VOY Playing XI

No injury updates

Akeem Springer (wk), Amari Goodridge, Deswin Currency, Dre Springer, Dwayne Smith ©, Giovonte Depeiza, Jadan Jones, Jamaine Bullen, Javon Grosvenor, Larry Babb, Rashawn Worrell

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Jones, Antonio Morris, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Ashley Nurse, Carlos Maynard, Devon Phillips,Kemar Harte, Matthew Jones, Nyeem Young, Raymon Reifer, Javon Searles, Shamar Marshall

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Springer

A Springer is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Titans whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. R Clarke is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Worrell

A Jones and R Worrell are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. L Babb is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Smith

K Harte and D Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. N Young is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Alexandre

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Depeiza and A Alexandre. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. A Nurse is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VOY vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make D Smith the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch. He has earned 326 points in the last seven matches.

K Harte

K Harte is just another level beast. He loves performing against Voyagers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 402 points in the last six matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for VOY vs TIT, Match 24

K Harte

D Smith

A Springer

N Young

M Jones

Voyagers vs Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders and top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Voyagers vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Springer

Batters: A Jones, R Worrell

All-rounders: N Young, R Reifer, K Harte, M Jones, D Smith

Bowlers: A Nurse, A Alexandre, G Depeiza

Voyagers vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Springer, R Clarke

Batters: A Jones

All-rounders: N Young, R Reifer, K Harte, M Jones, D Smith

Bowlers: D Springer, A Alexandre, G Depeiza