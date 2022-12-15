VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2022, Match 23

The Voyagers (VOY) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 23rd match of the Barbados T10 2022 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VOY vs TIT Dream11 prediction.

The Voyagers played out their second tie of the tournament in their last encounter against the Settlers. They have one win, three losses, and two ties to their name. The Titans, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have six losses and just one win from seven matches.

VOY vs TIT Match Details, Barbados T10 2022

The 23rd match of the Barbados T10 2022 between the Voyagers and the Titans will be played on December 16 at Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOY vs TIT, Match 23, Barbados T10 2022

Date & Time: December 16th 2022, 12 AM IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Barbados, Cave Hill

Live Streaming: Fancode

VOY vs TIT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, has been a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up big scores at the venue. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Friday.

VOY vs TIT Form Guide (Barbados T10 2022)

Voyagers: T, NR, L, W, L

Titans: L, L, L, L, L

VOY vs TIT Probable Playing 11 today

Voyagers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Voyagers Probable Playing XI: Shane Dowrich (wk), Akeem Springer, Larry Babb, Jason Greene, Richard Sampson, Jamaine Bullen, Dwayne Smith, Rashad Worrell, Jadan Jones, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Shakeel Turney.

Titans team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Rashad Armstrong, Zachary McCaskie, Kyle Hope, Rashawn Worrell, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Chaim Holder, Kalvin Marcus, Shamar Marshall.

Today’s VOY vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rivaldo Clarke (7 matches, 90 runs)

Rivaldo Clarke has looked in good touch with the bat in the Barbados T10 2022, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 138.46. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Rashawn Worrell (7 matches, 124 runs, 3 wickets)

Rashawn Worrell has accumulated 124 runs at a strike rate of 142.53 in addition to taking three wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dwayne Smith (6 matches, 67 runs, 5 wickets)

Dwayne Smith has contributed decently with both the bat and ball in the Barbados T10 2022. He has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 126.42, while also claiming five wickets at an economy rate of 8.96.

Top Bowler Pick

Chaim Holder (6 innings, 6 wickets)

Chaim Holder has picked up six scalps in as many outings and can also come in handy with the bat.

VOY vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Nyeem Young (7 matches, 75 runs, 5 wickets)

Nyeem Young has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has picked up five scalps at an economy rate of 9.24. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 75 runs at a strike rate of 163.04.

Akeem Springer (4 matches, 149 runs)

Akeem Springer has been in top form with the bat in the Barbados T10 2022. He has amassed 149 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 188.61 with the help of 15 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VOY vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nyeem Young 75 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Akeem Springer 149 runs in 4 matches Dwayne Smith 67 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Chaim Holder 6 wickets in 6 innings Rashawn Worrell 124 runs & 3 wickets in 7 matches

VOY vs TIT match expert tips

The likes of Dwayne Smith, Nyeem Young, and Rashawn Worrell along with top-order batters like Akeem Springer and Zachary McCaskie will be the ones to watch out for in the VOY vs TIT game.

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rivaldo Clarke, Akeem Springer

Batters: Zachary McCaskie, Larry Babb, Rashawn Worrell

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith (vc), Nyeem Young (c), Rashawn Worrell

Bowlers: Ramon Simmonds, Chaim Holder, Amari Alexandre Goodridge

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich, Akeem Springer (c)

Batters: Zachary McCaskie, Jason Greene, Rashawn Worrell (vc)

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Nyeem Young

Bowlers: Chaim Holder, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Shakeel Turney, Kalvin Marcus

