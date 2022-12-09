VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 9

Voyagers (VOY) will lock horns with Titans (TIT) in the ninth match of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown on Friday, December 9.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VOY vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Voyagers are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, failing to win either of their three Barbados T10 matches. Titans, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table, having won only one out of their three Barbados T10 matches.

VOY vs TIT Match Details

The ninth match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 9 at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown. The match is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOY vs TIT, Barbados T10, Match 9

Date and Time: 9 December 2022, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

VOY vs TIT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval is a sporting one where the batters can score big. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 103 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 103

Average second-innings score: 79

VOY vs TIT Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Voyagers: L-L-D

Titans: L-W-L

VOY vs TIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

VOY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VOY Probable Playing 11

Dwayne Smith (C), Larry Babb, Shane Dowrich (WK), Matthew Jones, Jadan Jones, Amari Goodridge, Jason Greene, Rashad Worrell, Richard Sampson, Deswin Currency, Akeem Springer.

TIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TIT Probable Playing 11

Kyle Hope (C), Zachary McCaskie, Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Shomari Davis, Rashawn Worrell, Chaim Holder, Ramon Simmonds, Kalvin Marcus, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Hans Campbell.

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Akeem Springer (1 match, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 169.23)

Springer scored 22 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in the last match. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy teams.

Top Batter pick

Zachary McCaskie (3 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 153.33)

McCaskie has been in decent form with the bat this season, smashing 69 runs at a strike rate of 153+. He could also play a big knock on Friday.

Top All-rounder pick

Nyeem Young (3 matches, 12 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Young is someone who can do well with both bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has picked up three wickets and also scored 12 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 200 in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Chaim Holder (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Chaim is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side in this ongoing season with three wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

VOY vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Smith

Dwayne is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 24 runs while picking up two wickets in his three outings.

Nyeem Young

Nyeem is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In three matches, he has scored 12 runs and also scalped three wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VOY vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nyeem Young: 12 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Zachary McCaskie: 69 runs in 3 matches

Chaim Holder: 9 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Dwayne Smith: 24 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Jason Greene: 43 runs in 3 matches

VOY vs TIT match expert tips

Jason Greene

Greene is currently the leading run-scorer for Voyagers in this ongoing season with 43 runs at a strike rate of 113.16. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy teams.

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Akeem Springer.

Batters: Kyle Hope, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Greene.

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Nyeem Young, Rashad Worrell.

Bowlers: Ramon Simmonds, Chaim Holder, Amari Goodridge, Matthew Jones.

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

VOY vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Akeem Springer.

Batters: Kyle Hope, Jason Greene, Shomari Davis.

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Nyeem Young, Rashad Worrell, Nathan Sealy.

Bowlers: Ramon Simmonds, Deswin Currency, Matthew Jones.

