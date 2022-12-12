VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 16

Voyagers will be up against the Warriors in the 16th match (VOY vs WAR) of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VOY vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Voyagers have won only one out of their four Barbados T10 matches and are fifth in the points table. They beat the Titans by seven wickets in their last match. Warriors, on the other hand, have won two out of their four Barbados T10 matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. They won their last match against Settlers by 34 runs.

VOY vs WAR Match Details

The 16th match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 13 at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VOY vs WAR, Barbados T10, Match 16

Date and Time: 13th December, 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

VOY vs WAR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 98 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 98

Average second innings score: 86

VOY vs WAR Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Voyagers: W-L-L-T

Warriors: W-W-L-L

VOY vs WAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

VOY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VOY Probable Playing 11

Dwayne Smith (C), Larry Babb, Anton Jones (WK), Matthew Jones, Amari Goodridge, Jason Greene, Deswin Currency, Kastun Stoute, Akeem Springer, Shakeel Turney, Zion Brathwaite

WAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WAR Probable Playing 11

Jonathan Carter (C), Kemar Smith, Leniko Boucher (WK), Jayden Roberts, Andre Marshall, Jaden Lorde, Zishan Motara, Jared Gilkes, Zidan Harewood, Joshua Haynes, Dario Seale

VOY vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Akeem Springer (2 matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 175.56)

Springer has scored 58 runs at a good strike rate of 175+ in two matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Jason Greene (4 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 115.69)

Greene is currently the leading run-scorer for Voyagers in this ongoing season with 59 runs at a strike rate of 115.69. He could also play a big knock on Tuesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Jayden Roberts (3 matches, 44 runs, and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 157.14 and Economy Rate: 10.50)

Roberts has mustered 44 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 and also picked up three wickets in his four outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Dario Seale (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.25)

Seale has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.25. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

VOY vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Jonathan Carter

Carter could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 152+ and also picked up three wickets in four games.

Dwayne Smith

Dwayne Smith is someone who can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. In four games, he has scored 28 runs and also grabbed three wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VOY vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jonathan Carter - 119 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

Dario Seale - 5 wickets in 2 matches

Dwayne Smith - 28 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

Kemar Smith - 26 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

Jason Greene - 59 runs in 4 matches

VOY vs WAR match expert tips

Kemar Smith

Kemar Smith could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming fixture. In four matches, he has scored 26 runs and scalped four wickets as well.

VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

Wicketkeepers: Leniko Boucher, Akeem Springer

Batters: Jason Greene, Joshua Haynes, Kemar Smith

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Jonathan Carter, Jayden Roberts

Bowlers: Matthew Jones, Jaden Lorde, Dario Seale

VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

Wicketkeeper: Leniko Boucher

Batters: Jason Greene, Larry Babb, Kemar Smith

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Jonathan Carter, Jayden Roberts

Bowlers: Amari Goodridge, Matthew Jones, Dario Seale, Andre Marshall

