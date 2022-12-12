VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 16

Voyagers will be up against the Warriors in the 16th match (VOY vs WAR) of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VOY vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Voyagers have won only one out of their four Barbados T10 matches and are fifth in the points table. They beat the Titans by seven wickets in their last match. Warriors, on the other hand, have won two out of their four Barbados T10 matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. They won their last match against Settlers by 34 runs.
VOY vs WAR Match Details
The 16th match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 13 at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
VOY vs WAR, Barbados T10, Match 16
Date and Time: 13th December, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Venue: Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
VOY vs WAR Pitch Report
The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 98 runs.
Last 4 Matches (This tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 98
Average second innings score: 86
VOY vs WAR Form Guide (Last 4 matches)
Voyagers: W-L-L-T
Warriors: W-W-L-L
VOY vs WAR probable playing 11s for today’s match
VOY Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
VOY Probable Playing 11
Dwayne Smith (C), Larry Babb, Anton Jones (WK), Matthew Jones, Amari Goodridge, Jason Greene, Deswin Currency, Kastun Stoute, Akeem Springer, Shakeel Turney, Zion Brathwaite
WAR Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
WAR Probable Playing 11
Jonathan Carter (C), Kemar Smith, Leniko Boucher (WK), Jayden Roberts, Andre Marshall, Jaden Lorde, Zishan Motara, Jared Gilkes, Zidan Harewood, Joshua Haynes, Dario Seale
VOY vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Akeem Springer (2 matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 175.56)
Springer has scored 58 runs at a good strike rate of 175+ in two matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Top Batter pick
Jason Greene (4 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 115.69)
Greene is currently the leading run-scorer for Voyagers in this ongoing season with 59 runs at a strike rate of 115.69. He could also play a big knock on Tuesday.
Top All-rounder pick
Jayden Roberts (3 matches, 44 runs, and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 157.14 and Economy Rate: 10.50)
Roberts has mustered 44 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 and also picked up three wickets in his four outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
Top Bowler pick
Dario Seale (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.25)
Seale has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.25. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.
VOY vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices
Jonathan Carter
Carter could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 152+ and also picked up three wickets in four games.
Dwayne Smith
Dwayne Smith is someone who can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. In four games, he has scored 28 runs and also grabbed three wickets.
5 Must-picks with players stats for VOY vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Jonathan Carter - 119 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches
Dario Seale - 5 wickets in 2 matches
Dwayne Smith - 28 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches
Kemar Smith - 26 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches
Jason Greene - 59 runs in 4 matches
VOY vs WAR match expert tips
Kemar Smith
Kemar Smith could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming fixture. In four matches, he has scored 26 runs and scalped four wickets as well.
VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Leniko Boucher, Akeem Springer
Batters: Jason Greene, Joshua Haynes, Kemar Smith
All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Jonathan Carter, Jayden Roberts
Bowlers: Matthew Jones, Jaden Lorde, Dario Seale
VOY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Leniko Boucher
Batters: Jason Greene, Larry Babb, Kemar Smith
All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Jonathan Carter, Jayden Roberts
Bowlers: Amari Goodridge, Matthew Jones, Dario Seale, Andre Marshall