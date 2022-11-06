VTV vs DEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 20

The 20th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will see the VTAC Volts (VTV) squaring off against Defenders CC (DEF) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, November 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the contest - the VTV vs DEF Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch report.

The VTAC Volts have won two of their last five matches and will be keen to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Defenders CC, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games.

The VTAC Volts will give it their all to win the match, but Defenders CC have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VTV vs DEF Match Details

The 20th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will be played on November 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to start at 10:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VTV vs DEF, Match 20

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Lyari Kings and VTAC Volts, where a total of 149 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

VTV vs DEF Form Guide

VTV - W L L L W

DEF - L W W

VTV vs DEF Probable Playing XI

VTV Playing XI

No injury updates

Sheridan Hadfield (wk), Saqlain Haider, Sheldon Dcruz, Mazhar Hussain (c), Ryan Rasheed, Shabbir Hussain, VG Nair, Abdul Safer, Darshan Pagarani, Akshay Jotin, Aarman Sajnani

DEF Playing XI

No injury updates

Farhan Babar, Muhammad Imran-ll (wk), Rizwan Amanat Ali, Ali Abid (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Abdullah Azhar, Salman Babar, Umer Doger, Nasir Faraz, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi

VTV vs DEF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Imran (3 matches, 46 runs)

M Imran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Hadfield is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Haider (4 matches, 93 runs, 5 wickets)

S Saqlain and S Haider are the two best batsman picks for the Dream11 team. A Abid has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nadeem (3 matches, 47 runs, 4 wickets)

M Nadeem and M Hussain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. A Sajnani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Pagarani (4 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ajmal and D Pagarani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Yasir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VTV vs DEF match captain and vice-captain choices

S Haider

S Haider is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues. He has already smashed 93 runs and taken five wickets in the last four games.

M Nadeem

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make M Nadeem the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 47 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for VTV vs DEF, Match 20

D Pagarani 5 wickets 194 points S Haider 93 runs and 5 wickets 318 points M Nadeem 47 runs and 4 wickets 204 points M Hussain 89 runs and 1 wicket 181 points V Nair 22 runs and 3 wickets 177 points

VTAC Volts vs Defenders CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

VTAC Volts vs Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Imran, S Hadfield

Batters: S Haider, S Saqlain, A Abid

All-rounders: A Sajnani, M Nadeem, M Hussain

Bowlers: D Pagarani, M Yasir, M Ajmal

VTAC Volts vs Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Imran

Batters: S Haider, A Azhar, A Abid

All-rounders: A Sajnani, M Nadeem, M Hussain, W Khan

Bowlers: D Pagarani, S Manshad, M Ajmal

