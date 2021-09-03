VVV vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Capelle, Final

Veni Vidi Vici will take on SV Kampong Cricket in the final of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Friday.

Veni Vidi Vici had a rather comfortable road to the final. They defeated Sparta Cricket 1888 by seven runs in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the summit clash. Meanwhile, SV Kampong Cricket first defeated Que Vive by 51 runs in the Eliminator before getting the better of Sparta Cricket by 21 runs in Qualifier 2.

VVV vs KAM Probable Playing 11 Today

VVV XI

Ashir Abid, Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (wk), Shahrukh Akhtar, Mohsin Ghaznavi (c), Sheraz Khan, Faisal Mehmood, Aziz Mohammad, Shagharai Sefat, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira

KAM XI

Usman Malik (c), Ratha Alphonse (wk), Adrian Verbeek, Shaheryar Butt, Raja Saqlain Ali, Pierre Jacod, Bilal Saleem, Rana Bilal Siddique, Tushar Bhakre, Abdul Waqas Qadir, Vikram Chaturvedi

Match Details

VVV vs KAM, Final, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 3rd September, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle has generally favored the batsmen. Batting first should be the preferred option as the majority of the ECS T10 Capelle matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first.

Today’s VVV vs KAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Butt could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. Butt has scored 159 runs at a strike rate of 217.80 in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Batsman

In seven matches, V Chaturvedi has managed three 30-plus scores. He has amassed 124 runs at a strike rate of 225.45 in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

U Malik is the ECS T10 Capelle's top run-scorer, amassing 393 runs, including three half-centuries, in nine matches at an average of 43.66. He has a strike rate of 213.58 and has also picked up nine wickets.

BA Mohammad is the ECS T10 Capelle's third-highest scorer. He has amassed 270 runs at a strike rate of 257.14 while also taking six wickets so far.

Bowlers

RB Siddique has picked up six wickets for SV Kampong Cricket in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Top 5 best players to pick in VVV vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

U Malik (KAM) – 1028 points

BA Mohammad (VVV) – 678 points

K Ahmadi (VVV) – 523 points

S Butt (KAM) – 337 points

RB Siddique (KAM) – 277 points

Important stats for VVV vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

U Malik: 393 runs and 9 wickets

BA Mohammad: 270 runs and 6 wickets

K Ahmadi: 134 runs and 8 wickets

S Butt: 187 runs

RB Siddique: 6 wickets

VVV vs KAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Capelle)

VVV vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Butt, V Chaturvedi, S Akhtar, S Sheikh, F Mehmood, U Malik, BA Mohammad, K Ahmadi, RB Siddique, T Sharma, S Sefat

Captain: U Malik. Vice-captain: BA Mohammad

VVV vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Butt, V Chaturvedi, S Akhtar, S Sheikh, U Malik, BA Mohammad, K Ahmadi, K Nana, RB Siddique, T Sharma, S Sefat

Captain: K Ahmadi. Vice-captain: S Butt

Edited by Samya Majumdar