VVV vs LIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Capelle, Match 13 

Veni Vedi Vici will lock horns with Liege in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Wednesday.

Veni Vedi Vici have won their first two matches and are currently second in the ECS T10 Capelle standings. They won their last match against Qui Vive by a massive 90-run margin. Liege, on the other hand, have lost two matches and find themselves in the penultimate position of the ECS T10 Capelle table. They lost their last game against Sparta Cricket 1888 by 30 runs.

VVV vs LIE Probable Playing 11 Today

VVV XI

Zishan Akram (C), Faisal Mehmood, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Aziz Mohammad, Patient Charumbira, Sheraz Sheikh, Mahesh Hans, Ashir Abid, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Raza Khan.

LIE XI

Umair Butt (C), Sohail Schaudhary, Sairab Zahid, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Sultan Ali (WK), Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Ali Raza, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Abdul Rehman, Waqas Raja.

Match Details

VVV vs LIE, Match 13, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 1st September 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle has generally favored the batsmen. Batting first should be the preferred option as four out of the last five matches played on this ground were won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue is 128 runs.

Today’s VVV vs LIE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahil Ahmed: Ahmed has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 in two matches.

Batsmen

Faisal Mehmood: Mehmood is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs today. He has scored 35 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 195 while also taking one wicket in two ECS T10 Capelle matches.

Sheraz Sheikh: Sheikh has scored 32 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 228.57 and also picked up a wicket in two outings. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

All-rounders

Mohsin Ghaznavi: Ghaznavi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up three wickets and is the leading wicket-taker for Veni Vedi Vici in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Umair Butt: Butt has scored 67 runs in two matches and is the leading run-scorer for Leige. His all-round brilliance makes him a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Mahesh Hans: Hans has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for his side, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in two matches.

Sohail Schaudhary: Sohail has picked up two wickets in two matches and could be among the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in VVV vs LIE Dream11 prediction team

Mohsin Ghaznavi (VVV) - 153 points

Burhan Niaz (LIE) - 131 points

Mahesh Hans (VVV) - 123 points

Rahil Ahmed (VVV) - 108 points

Umair Butt (LIE) - 104 points

Important Stats for VVV vs LIE Dream11 prediction team

Faisal Mehmood: 35 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 194.44 and ER - 6.00

Mohsin Ghaznavi: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.75

Shahrukh Akhtar: 53 runs in 2 matches; SR - 220.83

Burhan Niaz: 24 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 240.00 and ER - 11.00

Umair Butt: 67 runs in 2 matches; SR - 216.62

VVV vs LIE Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Capelle)

VVV vs LIE Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahil Ahmed, Sheraz Sheikh, Faisal Mehmood, Zishan Akram, Muneeb Muhammad, Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Waqas Raja, Sohail Schaudhary.

Captain: Sheraz Sheikh. Vice-captain: Umair Butt.

VVV vs LIE Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahil Ahmed, Sheraz Sheikh, Faisal Mehmood, Shahrukh Akhtar, Muneeb Muhammad, Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Patient Charumbira, Sohail Schaudhary.

Captain: Umair Butt. Vice-captain: Faisal Mehmood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar