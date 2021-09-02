VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Capelle, Match 16

Veni Vedi Vici will take on Sparta Cricket 1888 in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday.

Veni Vedi Vici have won five ECS T10 Capelle matches and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. Sparta Cricket 1888, on the other hand, have won six out of their seven matches and are currently placed atop the ECS T10 Capelle points table. The last time both teams met each other earlier this season, Veni Vedi Vici beat Sparta Cricket 1888 by nine wickets.

VVV vs SPC Probable Playing 11 Today

VVV XI

Zishan Akram (C), Aziz Mohammad, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira, Sheraz Khan, Faisal Mehmood.

SPC XI

Garnett Tarr (C & WK), Manin Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Usman Saleem, Danish Umar, Asief Hoseinbaks, Shariz Ahmad, Imran Choudry, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Tom Hoornweg.

Match Details

VVV vs SPC, Match 16, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 2nd September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is a sporting one. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this track, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 115 runs.

Today’s VVV vs SPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Garnett Tarr: Tarr is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in today's fixture. He has scored 320 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 283.18 in seven ECS T10 Capelle matches.

Batsmen

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad has been in decent form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 180 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 230.76 in six matches.

Zishan Akram: Akram has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Veni Vedi Vici. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 182.60 in five matches and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Aziz Mohammad: Mohammad has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. He has scored 203 runs at a strike rate of 274.32 and also picked up three wickets in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Mohsin Ghaznavi: Ghaznavi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.28 in four games and is the leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Capelle this season.

Bowlers

Mahesh Hans: Hans has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Capelle. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.05 in four matches.

Imran Choudry: Choudry has been in decent touch with the ball in the last couple of ECS T10 Capelle matches. He has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 8.60 and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in VVV vs SPC Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr (SPC) - 604 points

Aziz Mohammad (VVV) - 458 points

Mohsin Ghaznavi (VVV) - 338 points

Musa Ahmad (SPC) - 302 points

Shariz Ahmad (SPC) - 287 points

Important Stats for VVV vs SPC Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr: 320 runs in 7 matches; SR - 283.18

Aziz Mohammad: 203 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 274.32 and ER - 10.14

Musa Ahmad: 180 runs in 6 matches; SR - 230.76

Mohsin Ghaznavi: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.28

Imran Choudry: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.60

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Capelle)

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Garnett Tarr, Faisal Mehmood, Sheraz Sheikh, Musa Ahmad, Zishan Akram, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Tom Hoornweg, Mahesh Hans, Imran Choudry.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Garnett Tarr.

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Garnett Tarr, Faisal Mehmood, Musa Ahmad, Zishan Akram, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Vikramjit Singh, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Tom Hoornweg, Mahesh Hans, Imran Choudry.

Captain: Garnett Tarr. Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad.

