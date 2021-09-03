VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Veni Vedi Vici will take on Sparta Cricket 1888 in the Qualifier-1 match of the ECS-T10 Capelle on 3rd September at the Sportpark Bermweg Stadium.

Veni Vedi Vici had won eight games in a row in the journey to the Qualifier 1 match. They now sit top of the standings with 16 points, having won both league games against the SPC by significant margins.

Sparta Cricket 1888, on the other hand, have won six of their eight games and are standing second in the ECS T10 Capelle points table. They have put in clinical performances with the ball and have been incredibly dominant with the bat as well, amassing huge scores.

VVV vs SPC Probable Playing 11 Today

Veni Vedi Vici

Sheraz Khan, Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akthar, Zishan Akram (C), Mohsin Ghaznavi, Faisal Mehmood, Aziz Mohammed, Shagharai Sefat, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira

Sparta Cricket 1888

Garnett Tarr (C & WK), Prithvi Balwantsingh, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Tim de Kok, Faisal Iqbal, Imran Choudry, Max Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep, Tom Hoornweg and Shariz Ahmad

Match Details

VVV vs SPC, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 3rd September, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg Stadium, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg Stadium has favored the batsmen. The new ball will also provide some momentum for the bowlers. In the last five matches, the average score was above 115 runs. The team batting first has won four of the five matches, so as per the record, a high-scoring game is expected in this encounter.

The toss-winning team will probably opt to bat first and try to put up a huge total on the scoreboard.

Today’s VVV vs SPC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Garnett Tarr: Garnett, who is an excellent hard-hitter from Sparta, is a strong contender for the wicket-keeper position. In the past matches of the tournament, he has scored 334 runs with a good average.

Batsmen

Sheraz Khan: Sheraz is a good choice for batsmen on the team. He was the Man of the Match in the previous encounter against Liege, where he scored a match-winning 45 runs in 20 balls.

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad is one of the most trustworthy batsmen for the Spartas. Although he has missed the last two games, he has brilliantly performed in the past matches with a decent batting average.

All-rounders

Aziz Mohammad: Aziz is the best option for the all-rounder. He has been doing well in both the batting and the bowling units and is expected to continue his superb form in this match also.

Khalid Ahmadi: Khalid has been a fabulous all-rounder for Vici and is an excellent choice for this match. When the two teams met in the league stage, he grabbed three wickets in the first showdown and followed it up with another wicket in the next encounter.

Bowlers

Imran Choudry: Imran has been spearheading the bowling department for Sparta. He has managed to pick up a total of six wickets in the three matches in which he has appeared.

Patient Chamburia: Chamburia is a bowler from the VVV side. He has picked up four wickets in this tournament and will be aiming to continue his good form in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in VVV vs SPC Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr: 643 points

Aziz Mohammad: 574 points

Mohsin Ghaznavi: 464 points

Khalid Ahmadi: 459 points

Musa Ahmad: 302 points

Important stats for VVV vs SPC Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr: 8 matches, 334 runs

Aziz Mohammad: 6 matches, 203 runs

Mohsin Ghaznavi: 5 matches, 8 wickets

Imran Choudry: 3 matches, 6 wickets

Khalid Ahmadi: 6 matches, 7 wickets

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Today

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Garnet Tarr, Musa Ahmad, Zishan Akram, Sheraz Khan, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Hoornweg, Imran Choudry, Patient Chamburia

Captain: Garnet Tarr Vice-Captain: Khalid Ahmadi

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Garnet Tarr, Musa Ahmad, Zishan Akram, Faisal Mehmood, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Imran Choudry, Shagharai Sefat

Captain: Aziz Mohammad Vice-Captain: Mohsin Ghaznavi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee