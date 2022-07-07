VZW vs BZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 4

The Vizag Warriors (VZW) will take on the Bezawada Tigers (BZW) in the fourth match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League on Thursday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Both teams are among the strongest contenders for the trophy as they have a lot of experienced and in-form players. They will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will look forward to winning it to start the season on a positive note.

Bezawada Tigers will give it their all to win the match to start the tournament on a positive note and take the lead in the points table, but the Vizag Warriors are expected to win the match.

VZW vs BZW Probable Playing XI

VZW Playing XI

U Girinath (wk), M Abhinav, P Manohar, S Harish, K Shinde, A Hebbar, C Siddhardha, D Kumar Reddy, C Naidu, S Salman, N Reddy

BZW Playing XI

MA Praneeth, M Mahima, B Sumanth, R Bhui, J Rami Reddy, M Golamaru, P Avinash, B Ayyappa, L Mohan, K Sai Rahul, J Vinod

Match Details

VZW vs BZW, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 4

Date and Time: July 07, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is bowling-friendly, where both spinners and pacers have high chances of getting wickets.

The last few matches played on the pitch clearly show that pacers can easily get early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. Spinners will be crucial in the second innings when the bowl starts turning.

Both teams would prefer to bowl first so that they have a target in mind while batting second.

VZW vs BZW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Girinath, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. MA Praneeth is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Bhui and P Manohar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Sumanth is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

A Hebbar and P Avinash are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Siddhardha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ayyappa and N Reddy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Salman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in VZW vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

A Hebbar (VZW)

P Avinash (BZW)

B Sumanth (BZW)

Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Andhra Premier League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: U Girinath, B Sumanth, P Manohar, R Bhui, A Hebbar, P Avinash, C Siddhardha, N Reddy, B Ayyappa, L Mohan, S Salman

Captain: A Hebbar Vice Captain: B Sumanth

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: U Girinath, B Sumanth, J Rami Reddy, P Manohar, R Bhui, A Hebbar, P Avinash, C Siddhardha, N Reddy, B Ayyappa, C Naidu

Captain: A Hebbar Vice Captain: P Avinash

