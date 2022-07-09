VZW vs GOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 7

The Vizag Warriors (VZW) will take on the Godavari Titans (GOD) in the seventh match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League on Saturday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Godavari Titans are among the strongest teams in this year's Andhra Pradesh Premier League. They won their first match against CSR by two runs. Unfortunately, their last match was abandoned due to rain.

The Vizag Warriors, on the other hand, lost their first match against BZW by eight wickets after poor performances with both the bat and the ball.

The Vizag Warriors will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Godavari Titans are a strong team and are expected to win the match.

VZW vs GOD Probable Playing XI

VZW Playing XI

Uppara Girinath (wk), Munnangi Abhinav, P Manohar, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Karan Shinde, Ashwin Hebbar, Kodavandla Sudharsian, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Karthik Raman, Naren Reddy

GOD Playing XI

M Vamsi (wk), Dheeraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Data Reddy, KV Sasikanth (c), Yaddala Reddy, Yadla Girish Vasu, SK Ismail, Madhavan Rayadu, Bendalam Satvik, Hemanth Reddy

Match Details

VZW vs GOD, Shriram Andhra Premier League, Match 7

Date and Time: July 9 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is bowling-friendly, where both spinners and pacers have high chances of getting wickets. The last few matches played on this pitch clearly showed that pacers can easily get early wickets if they bowl in the right areas.

Spinners will be crucial in the second innings when the ball starts turning. Both teams would prefer to bowl first, so that they have a target in mind while batting second.

VZW vs GOD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Girinath, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. M Vamsi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

N Kumar Reddy and D Reddy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Abhinav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

A Hebbar and P Manohar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of overs. K Sasikanth is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ismail and N Reddy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. K Raman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in VZW vs GOD Dream11 prediction team

A Hebbar (VZW)

P Manohar (VZW)

K Sasikanth (GOD)

Vizag Warriors vs Godavari Titans: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Hebbar - 35 runs

K Sasikanth - 55 runs

P Manohar - 21 runs and one wicket

Vizag Warriors vs Godavari Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Andhra Premier League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: U Girinath, M Abhinav, D Kumar Reddy, N Kumar, K Sasikanth, P Manohar, A Hebbar, Y Reddy, N Reddy, K Raman, S Ismail

Captain: K Sasikanth Vice Captain: A Hebbar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: U Girinath, J Sai Krishna, D Kumar Reddy, N Kumar, K Sasikanth, P Manohar, A Hebbar, Y Reddy, N Reddy, K Raman, G Mallikarjuna

Captain: K Sasikanth Vice Captain: P Manohar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far