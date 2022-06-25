BAR-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match Final

Barbados Women (BAR-W) will take on Jamaica Women (JAM-W) in the final match of the Women's Super50 Cup 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Barbados Women defeated Trinidad and Tobago Women in the semi-finals, with Hayley Matthews shining with both the bat and the ball. They will be eager to win the trophy against a good Jamaican team with a great combination of youth and experience.

Jamaica Women, on the other hand, have been in good form, with Stafanie Taylor leading the way in the semi-finals. Chinelle Henry and Vanessa Watts shared five wickets to restrict the Guyana Women to 23 runs in the semi-final.

However, with the trophy on the line, we can expect another thrilling match in Guyana.

BAR-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BAR-W XI

Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews (c), Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Williams, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shanika Bruce

JAM-W XI

Stafanie Taylor (c), Rashada Williams, Tameka Sandford (wk), Natasha McLean, Jodian Morgan, Vanessa Watts, Keneshia Ferron, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Chinelle Henry, Jerona Walcott, Corrine Howell

Match Details

BAR-W vs JAM-W, Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match Final

Date and Time: June 25, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

Both semi-finals were completely dominated by the spinners. A similar pitch is expected, forcing batters to work hard for their runs. However, batters should double-check their shot selection and take their time before going all out.

Today’s BAR-W vs JAM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: She has been one of Barbados' best players throughout the competition. She has been outstanding on the powerplay, scoring quick runs. Kycia Knight will be keen to hold on to her excellent form, making her a player to keep an eye on in this crucial game.

Batter

Kyshona Knight: She has consistently led the Barbados Women in the competition with her batting exploits. She is a technically sound batter who can play a key role at the top of the order and has amassed 126 runs in three games.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews: The Barbados Women have flourished under her leadership throughout the competition. She has been phenomenal with both the bat and the ball, scoring 165 runs and taking six wickets. Given her current form and ability to take on bowlers on demand, Matthews is a multiplier captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Stafanie Taylor: Stafanie Taylor has been fantastic for Jamaica Women, leading the team single-handedly on multiple occasions. She has scored 49 runs and taken six wickets in three games, making her a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Vanessa Watts: Vanessa Watts was Jamaica's best bowler in the previous game, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 0.94. The off-spinner should enjoy the conditions at Providence Stadium yet again, making her a multiplier choice for your fantasy side.

3 best players to pick in BAR-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Aaliyah Williams (BAR-W): 163 points

Rashada Williams (JAM-W): 108 points

Shakera Selman (BAR-W): 106 points

Key stats for BAR-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Aaliyah Alleyne - Six wickets in three games.

Shanika Bruce - Six wickets in three games.

Chinelle Henry - 28 runs and eight wickets in three games.

BAR-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Women's Super50 Cup 2022)

BAR-W vs JAM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Natasha McLean, Aaliyah Williams.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-Captain: Stafanie Taylor

BAR-W vs JAM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Natasha McLean, Aaliyah Williams.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

