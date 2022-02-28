WA-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League, Match 9

Western Australia Women (WA-W) will take on South Australian Scorpions Women (SAU-W) in the ninth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Tuesday, March 1. The game will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Western Australia suffered a close two-wicket defeat against South Australian Scorpions in their previous game. They will aim to seek revenge, whereas the Scorpions will try to replicate the same performance.

WA-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing XIs

Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo (c), Ashley Day, Maddy Darke (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Taneale Peschel, Molly Healy, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker, Jacquie Naido.

South Australian Scorpions Women

Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O'Neil, Jemma Barsby (c), Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Kate Peterson, Brooke Harris.

Match Details

Match: Western Australia Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women.

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 01; 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval is a sporting one. There should be assistance for both bowlers and batters. The team winning the toss could opt to field first.

Today’s WA-W vs SAU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mady Darke: Darke performed admirably in her last outing. She scored 49 runs and took five catches.

Batters

Emma De Broughe: She is a dependable opening batter for the Scorpions. She scored a fine half-century in her previous game.

Mathilda Carmichael: She had a great showing with the bat in her previous outing, scoring 75 runs off 85 deliveries, with eight boundaries.

Amy Edgar: She failed to deliver with the bat in her previous game. However, she bowled brilliantly, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 3.50.

All-rounders

Georgia Wyllie: The bowling all-rounder can score some handy runs down the order. In her previous game, she grabbed a solitary wicket at an economy of just 3.6.

Bowlers

Samantha Betts: She was the star with the ball for the Scorpions in their previous game. Betts claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul at an economy rate of 4.6

Ellie Falconer: She impressed in the previous game, scoring 36 runs at a strike rate of 120, and also grabbing two wickets at an economy rate of 4.

Five best players to pick in WA-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction team

Samantha Betts: 173 points

Amy Edgar: 122 points

Maddy Darke: 105 points

Ellie Falconer: 105 points

Mathilda Carmichael: 91 points.

Key stats for WA-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction team

Samantha Betts: One match, five wickets

Amy Edgar: One match, four wickets

Maddy Darke: One match, 49 runs, five catches

Ellie Falconer: One match, 36 runs, two wickets

Mathilda Carmichael: One match, 75 runs.

WA-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction

WA-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Emma De Broughe, Georgia Wyllie, Samantha Betts, Ellie Falconer, Bridget Patterson, Jemma Barsby, Charis Bekker, Kate Peterson.

Captain: Amy Edgar. Vice-Captain: Samantha Betts.

WA-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Emma De Broughe, Georgia Wyllie, Samantha Betts, Ellie Falconer, Courtney Webb, Poppy Stockwell, Annie O'Neil, Taneale Peschel.

Captain: Mathilda Carmichael. Vice-Captain: Ellie Falconer.

Edited by Bhargav