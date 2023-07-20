WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023, Match 9

The Washington Freedom (WAF) will take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in the ninth match of the Major League Cricket 2023 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Friday, July 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 9.

The Washington Freedom and the Los Angeles Knight Riders have had disappointing seasons so far. The Freedom are second from bottom in the standings having won and lost a game each. They have two points and are arriving at this game on the back of a six-run victory in their last match.

Meanwhile, the LA Knight Riders are at the bottom of the table. They are the only team without any points on board and have lost all three of their matches. They suffered a 21-run loss recently.

WAF vs LAKR Match Details, Match 9

The ninth match of Major League Cricket 2023 will be played on July 21 at Church Street Park in Morrisville. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAF vs LAKR, Major League Cricket 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Live Streaming and Broadcast: JioCinema

WAF vs LAKR Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at Morrisville. All the other games so far had been hosted in Dallas. It will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

WAF vs LAKR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Washington Freedom: L-W

Los Angeles Knight Riders: L-L-L

WAF vs LAKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Washington Freedom Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Washington Freedom Probable Playing 11

Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Unmukt Chand, Nitish Kumar, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), CA Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, and SH Johnson.

Los Angeles Knight Riders Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Los Angeles Knight Riders Probable Playing 11

Mukhtar Ahmed, Moises Henriques (C), Marco Jansen, AJ Pienaar, Matthew Short, Glenn Phillips, AGS Gous (wk), DL Piedt, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

WAF vs LAKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jaskaran Malhotra (3 matches, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 117.24)

Jaskaran Malhotra could prove to be a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has plenty of experience and will be looking to score at a faster rate.

Top Batter pick

Moises Henriques (2 matches, 45 runs and 2 wickets)

Moises Henriques has been able to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has slammed 45 runs in two games and has also taken two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Sunil Narine (3 matches, 45 runs and 2 wickets)

Sunil Narine is a world-class all-rounder in the shorter formats. He has played in three matches and has scored 45 runs at an average of 22.50. Narine has also claimed two wickets at an economy of 6.50.

Top Bowler pick

Ali Khan (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.06)

Ali Khan has been expensive in his spells. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team with five scalps in three games.

WAF vs LAKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a brutal and destructive all-rounder in T20 cricket. He is the highest scorer for LA Knight Riders with 99 runs in three games at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 150. Russell has also taken a wicket and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for the Knight Riders. The Australian spinner has claimed six wickets at an average of 15.83 and has an economy rate of 8.64.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Adam Zampa 6 wickets 191 points Andre Russell 99 runs and 1 wicket 167 points Sunil Narine 45 runs and 2 wickets 149 points Ali Khan 5 wickets 144 points Moises Henriques 45 runs and 2 wickets 130 points

WAF vs LAKR match expert tips

Adam Zampa has been very consistent with his bowling and could prove to be a reliable pick.

WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jaskaran Malhotra

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jason Roy, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen, Matt Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein

WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

WAF vs LAKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jaskaran Malhotra

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen, Matt Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Anrich Nortje