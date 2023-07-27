WAF vs MINY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will see the Washington Freedom (WAF) squaring off against the MI New York (MINY) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WAF vs MINY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Washington Freedom have won three of their last five matches. The MI New York, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches of the season.

The MI New York will give it their all to win the match, but the Washington Freedom are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAF vs MINY Match Details

The Eliminator match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will be played on July 28 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 2.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAF vs MINY, Eliminator

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, 2.00 am IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas looks good for batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. You might expect a high-scoring match today.

WAF vs MINY Form Guide

WAF - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

MINY - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

WAF vs MINY Probable Playing XI

WAF Playing XI

No injury updates

Moises Henriques (c), Andries Gous (wk), Matthew Short, Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Anrich Nortje.

MINY Playing XI

No injury updates

Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, and Nosthush Kenjige.

WAF vs MINY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Pooran

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Gous is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Short

T David and M Short are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. G Phillips played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Pollard

M Henriques and K Pollard are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Hosein is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Jansen and T Boult. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Netravalkar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAF vs MINY match captain and vice-captain choices

K Pollard

K Pollard will bat in the middle order and will also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 349 points in the last five matches of the season.

T Boult

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Boult as he will bowl crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 413 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAF vs MINY, Eliminator

T Boult

K Pollard

N Pooran

R Khan

M Henriques

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran

Batters: T David, M Short, G Phillips

All-rounders: K Pollard, M Henriques, D Wiese, R Khan, A Hosein

Bowlers: T Boult, M Jansen

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran

Batters: M Short

All-rounders: K Pollard, M Henriques, D Wiese, R Khan, A Hosein

Bowlers: T Boult, M Jansen, N Kenjige, S Netravalkar