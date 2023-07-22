WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket T20 match - July 23, 2023

The San Francisco Unicorns will take on the Washington Freedom in the 11th match of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2023. Church Street Park, Morrisville will host the game on Sunday, July 23.

Both sides have won two games each so far with Washington Freedom standing in the third place. With same points in the tally, the San Francisco Unicorns will aim to surpass the Washington Freedom.

However, the Washington Freedom are coming off two consecutive wins and the momentum will be with them.

On that note, let's take a look at three top players for the captaincy picks for today's WAF vs SFU Major League Cricket game.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (SFU)- 9 Credits

Marsh One Day Cup - Final: WA v SA

The Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored 37 runs in 18 balls in the last match against the Knight Riders. He is yet to showcase his full talent but his ability to turn the table with both bat and ball is well known to one all.

It is not possible to keep Marcus Stoinis out of the equation. He is expected to perform better as the league progresses. Marcus Stoinis could be a valuable pick as captain or vice-captain for WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Matthew Short (WAF) – 7 credits

Marsh One Day Cup - QLD v VIC

Matthew Short is an effective all-rounder and has been in good touch in the league. He is coming off a 35-ball 43 knock after a Player of the Match performance in the second match with 80 runs off 50 balls.

The team will look up to him for yet another good knock at the top for a good start. No wonder the Australia all-rounder should be picked in fantasy teams for WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Shadab Khan (SFU)- 9 Credits

Sussex Sharks v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Shadab Khan looked good and rose to the occasion in the first match of the MLC 2023 for the San Francisco Unicorns. After 61 off just 30 balls, he scored 37 runs in the next game. However, he didn't had a good outing with the bat in the last match against the LAKR.

However, Shadab looked good with the ball, returning with figures of 2/26 against the Knight Riders. Shadab Khan will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Marcus Stoinis Shadab Khan 0 votes