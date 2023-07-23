Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns - Dream11 Prediction - Major League Cricket 2023

Washington Freedom will take on San Francisco Unicorns in match number 11 of the Major League Cricket 2023 at the Church Street Park, Morrisville on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAF vs SFU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have a win-loss record of 2-1 after three matches. Washington Freedom suffered a loss against Seattle Orcas in their first game, before beating Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders in successive matches. On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns beat MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders, while faced a loss against Seattle Orcas.

WAF vs SFU, Match Details

The 11th match of the Major League Cricket 2023 between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will be played on July 23rd 2023 at Church Street Park, Morrisville. The game is set to take place at 3 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAF vs SFU

Date & Time: July 23rd 2023, 3 AM IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Pitch Report

The track at the Church Street Park in Morrisville has been a very good one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big scores at this venue. There has been some turn for the spinners but the pacers have got assistance with the new ball.

WAF vs SFU Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Washington Freedom: W, W, L

San Francisco Unicorns: W, L, W

WAF vs SFU Probable Playing 11 today

Washington Freedom Team News

No major injury concerns.

Washington Freedom Probable Playing XI: Matthew Short, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques (c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar

San Francisco Unicorns Team News

No major injury concerns.

San Francisco Unicorns Probable Playing XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux

Today’s WAF vs SFU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (3 matches, 111 runs)

Matthew Wade is in top form with the bat. The Australian left-handed wicket-keeper batter has scored 111 runs in three games at a strike-rate of 176.19.

Top Batter Pick

Corey Anderson (3 matches, 142 runs, 2 wickets)

Corey Anderson has been batting superbly. He has racked up 142 runs in three outings and he is striking at 173.17. His left-arm medium pace has resulted in a couple of wickets as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marco Jansen (3 matches, 5 wickets, 12 runs)

Marco Jansen has been bowling well. The left-arm pacer has picked up five scalps from three games at an economy of 7.71.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Akeal Hosein has been in good form with the ball. The left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in three matches and he has a bowling strike-rate of 13.5.

WAF vs SFU match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan (3 matches, 107 runs, 3 wickets)

Shadab Khan has made a big all-round impact. The Pakistan leg-spinning all-rounder has got 107 runs at a strike-rate of 167.18. He has taken three wickets with the ball.

Matthew Short (3 matches, 125 runs)

Matthew Short is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 125 runs in three innings and he is striking at 142.04. He has struck 13 fours and four sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAF vs SFU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shadab Khan 107 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Matthew Short 125 runs in 3 matches Corey Anderson 142 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Moises Henriques 61 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Matthew Wade 111 runs in 3 matches

WAF vs SFU match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Shadab Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Matthew Short and Corey Anderson could be the ones to watch out for.

WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns - Major League Cricket 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques, Corey Anderson

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Matthew Short (c)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Akeal Hosein, Liam Plunkett

WAF vs SFU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns - Major League Cricket 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade (c), Andries Gous

Batters: Aaron Finch, Moises Henriques, Corey Anderson

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen (vc), Matthew Short

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Akeal Hosein