WAR vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 23rd, 2021

Match 9 of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Warriors square off against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The Cape Cobras have lost three in three and will be desperate to turn things around in the CSA T20 Challenge. Their opponents, the Warriors, are not doing much better, having lost two in two. With both teams wanting to start things rolling in the competition, we should be in for a cracking game of T20 cricket on Tuesday.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza

Predicted Playing XIs

Warriors

Marco Marais, Jon Jon Smuts, Triston Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Lesiba Ngoepe, Lizo Makosi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Calvin Savage, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Corbin Bosch

Match Details

Match: Warriors vs Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras, Match 9

Date: 23rd February 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous CSA T20 Challenge games, the pitch is a good one to bowl on. The fast bowlers will look to vary their pace and get the best out of the surface. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. All in all, the pitch calls for a competitive game of T20 cricket.

WAR vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WAR vs CC Dream11 Team - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tony de Zorzi, Christiaan Jonker, Zubair Hamza, Ayabulela Gqamane, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen

Captain: George Linde Vice-captain: Ayabulela Gqamane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jon Jon Smuts, Triston Stubbs, Zubair Hamza, Ayabulela Gqamane, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Siyabonga Mahima, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen

Captain: Kyle Verreynne Vice-captain: Zubair Hamza