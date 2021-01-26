Create
WAR vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup Match – Jan 27, 2021

WAR vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Adarsh Tabhane
ANALYST
Modified 26 Jan 2021, 22:42 IST
Preview
Warriors will lock horns with Cape Cobras in the 9th match of the Momentum One Day Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. 

Warriors are placed at the 2nd position in the Group B points table, having lost their only game played thus far. They succumbed to Lions while chasing a target of 210 in their opening game of the tournament. 

Cape Cobras, on the other hand, lost their opener and are now at the bottom of the Group B points table. They went down to Lions by 6 wickets. 

Both the teams will hope to pick up a win from this game and gain some momentum. 

Squads to choose from 

Warriors

Marco Marais, Matthew Breetzke, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second (C & WK), JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Glenton Stuurman, Basheer Walters, Ata Goamane, Wihan Lubbe, Stefan Tait, Jade de Klerk and Sithembile Langa.

Cape Cobras 

Zubayr Hamza (C), Aviwe Mgijima, Benjamin Ward, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Jean Du Plessis (WK), Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima, Tony De Zorzi and Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Warriors 

Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second (C), Marco Marais, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Stefan Tait, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Cape Cobras 

Zubayr Hamza (C), Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Tony de Zorzi, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis (WK), Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, Siyabonga Mahima.

Match Details 

Match: Warriors vs Cape Cobras, Match 9

Date: 27th January 2021, 01:30 PM IST 

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report 

The track at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is good for batting. In the previous four matches played at this venue, the teams batting first have successfully managed to defend their big totals thrice. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 157 runs.

WAR vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rudi Second, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Janneman Malan, Wihan Lubbe, Aviwe Mgijima, JJ Smuts, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Stefan Tait, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-Captain: Rudi Second.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rudi Second, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Yaseen Vallie, Wihan Lubbe, Aviwe Mgijima, JJ Smuts, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Glenton Stuurman, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts.

Published 26 Jan 2021, 22:42 IST
Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Cape Cobras JJ Smuts Janneman Malan Dream11 Prediction Cricket
