WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 19

Warriors (WAR) will take on Challenger (CHA) in the 19th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Saturday. Challenger won the last time the two teams clashed with each other.

Both teams are in a do-or-die situation. Warriors have won only a single game so far in the competition, losing five, while Challenger have won only two of their six matches.

Star opener-batter Dhruv N Patel of Challenger has impressed once again. He scored 50 in his last game, so the team will once again expect him to provide a good start at the top of the order.

WAR vs CHA Probable Playing XIs

WAR XI

Vishal Solanki, Smith Thakar, Amit Bhandari, Pradeep Yadav, Mit Mangukiya, Parikshit Patidar (c), Dhruv Patel (wk), Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Dhairya Pandey, Karan Umatt.

CHA XI

Dhruv N Patel, Aayush Rai (wk), Pratik Salunke, Pratik Ghodadra, Abhijit Kumar, Yatharth Gunchala, Rajveer Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Jaypal Chad, Riyaz Diwan.

Match Details

Match: WAR vs CHA Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 19th.

Date and Time: 15th January 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who'll need to take their time to get going.

Today's WAR vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Smith Thakar: He has collected 139 runs in six innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Dhruv N Patel: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Challenger, scoring 210 runs at an average of 35 in six games this season. That makes him a must-have in your WAR vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jainil Bhatt: He has been excellent with the ball this tournament, taking five wickets so far. However, he's yet to prove himself with the bat.

Bowlers

Vishal Solanki: Solanki has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking eight wickets, making him an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in WAR vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 464 points.

Pratik Ghodadra (CHA): 243 points.

Manav Mehta (WAR): 216 points.

Key stats for WAR vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Parikshit Patidar - 137 runs and two wickets in six games.

Aayush Rai – 124 runs in six games; Batting average: 20.66.

Rajveer Jadhav - 99 runs and two wickets in six games.

WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Smith Thakar, Aayush Rai, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Jainil Bhatt, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta, Pratik Ghodadra, Yashwardhan Singh.

Captain: Yashwardhan Singh. Vice-captain: Dhruv N Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Smith Thakar, Aayush Rai, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Vishal Solanki, Pradeep Yadav, Pratik Ghodadra, Yashwardhan Singh.

Captain: Yashwardhan Singh. Vice-captain: Vishal Solanki.

Edited by Bhargav