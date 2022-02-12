WAR vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 9

The Warriors (WAR) will be up against the Dolphins (DOL) in the ninth match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Warriors have won one out of their two CSA T20 Challenge matches and are currently sixth in the points table. They lost their last game against Western Province by seven wickets. The Dolphins have also won one out of their two matches and are third in the standings. They fell eight runs short in their last CSA T20 Challenge outing against the Lions.

WAR vs DOL Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Tian van Vuuren, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

DOL XI

Prenelan Subrayen (C), Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane.

Match Details

WAR vs DOL, Match 9, CSA T20 Challenge

Date and Time: 12th February 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 125 runs.

Today’s WAR vs DOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen: Roelofsen has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 61 runs at a strike rate of 100. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Warriors. He has scored 72 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 190 in two CSA T20 Challenge matches.

David Miller: Miller is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Saturday. He has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 153-plus in two outings in the competition.

All-rounders

Wihan Lubbe: Lubbe has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 120 and also picked up two wickets in two matches.

Ruan de Swardt: Swardt can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. He has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 3/32, in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Bowlers

Mthiwekhaya Nabe: Nabe has bowled exceptionally well this season, picking up four wickets in two outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Andile Phehlukwayo: Phehlukwayo has picked up a wicket and also scored 17 runs in two CSA T20 Challenge matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Wihan Lubbe (WAR) - 230 points

Jason Smith (DOL) - 152 points

Ruan de Swardt (DOL) - 136 points

Tristan Stubbs (WAR) - 113 points

Mthiwekhaya Nabe (WAR) - 112 points

Important Stats for WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Wihan Lubbe: 125 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 119.04 and ER - 10.00

Jason Smith: 39 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 114.70 and ER - 5.33

Ruan de Swardt: 14 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 8.00

Mthiwekhaya Nabe: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.40

Tristan Stubbs: 72 runs in 2 matches; SR - 189.47

WAR vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

WAR vs DOL Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Tristan Stubbs, Keegan Petersen, Jason Smith, Wihan Lubbe, Ruan de Swardt, Prenelan Subrayen, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson.

Captain: Wihan Lubbe. Vice-captain: Jason Smith.

WAR vs DOL Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, David Miller, Wihan Lubbe, Bryce Parsons, Ruan de Swardt, JJ Smuts, Dane Paterson, Daryn Dupavillon, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Captain: Grant Roelofsen. Vice-captain: JJ Smuts.

Edited by Samya Majumdar