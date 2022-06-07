WAR vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 56

The Warriors (WAR) will take on the Eagles (EAG) in the 56th match of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday, 7 June.

The Warriors have fared well in the Pondicherry T10 2022 with a win-loss record of 7-5. Meanwhile, the Eagles have six wins and as many losses to their name. If the Warriors win today, they have a chance to finish third. The Eagles, meanwhile, could finish fourth if they emerge victorious.

WAR vs EAG Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors: Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Sachin Sivasubramanian, Selvam M, R Premraj (c), B Prabu, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Mayank Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh Panwar.

Eagles: R Ayyanar (c & wk), Saie Sharan Y, Sivamurugan M, Sanjay Sudhakar, P Akash, S Jasvanth, AS Govindaraajan, Magadevan Mathan, T A Abeesh, Madan Kumar, Naarayanan K R.

Match Details

WAR vs EAG, Match 56, Pondicherry T10 2022

Date & Time: June 7th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. Although a high-scoring game may be on the cards, there could be some turn available for the spinners.

Today’s WAR vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 345 runs at a strike rate of 169.12 in the Pondicherry T10 2022.

Batter

R Premraj has mustered 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 150.00.

All-rounder

SanthaMoorthy is the tournament's fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps at an economy of 7.75.

Bowler

Mayank Pandey has been consistent with the ball in the Pondicherry T10 2022, taking 14 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Team

R Ayyanar (EAG): 647 points

Mayank Pandey (WAR): 565 points

SanthaMoorthy (WAR): 557 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (WAR): 500 points

S Jasvanth (EAG): 468 points

Important stats for WAR vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Team

R Ayyanar: 345 runs

R Premraj: 183 runs

S Jasvanth: 11 wickets

Mayank Pandey: 14 wickets

SanthaMoorthy: 15 wickets

WAR vs EAG Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry T10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Eagles - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Saie Sharan Y, Sivamurugan M, S Jasvanth, SanthaMoorthy, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Madan Kumar, T A Abeesh, Mayank Pandey.

Captain: R Ayyanar. Vice-captain: SanthaMoorthy.

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Eagles - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, P Akash, R Premraj, Sivamurugan M, S Jasvanth, G Thamizhmani, SanthaMoorthy, Paras Ratnaparkhe T A Abeesh, Saurabh Yadav, Mayank Pandey.

Captain: Mayank Pandey. Vice-captain: S Jasvanth.

