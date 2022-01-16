WAR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 has the Warriors (WAR) taking on Fighters (FIG) at the Alembic Ground in Vadodra.

The Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven games. They will be keen to get another win under their belts, but face a strong Fighters side who have also been inconsistent this season. With just two wins in six games, the Fighters will be desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory today. Given the weight this fixture has on the playoff scene, a riveting contest beckons at the Alembic Ground in Vadodra.

WAR vs FIG Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

M Mangukiya, P Ghelani, P Patidar (c), S Thakar, A Bhandari, D Pandey, P Yadav, P Agrawak, V Solanki, M Mehta and M Mongia

FIG XI

B Patel, A Shirke, P Bhoite, H Ghalimatte, M Tufel Jilani (c), A Joshi, P Prajapati, K Bharwad, S Chaudhari, R Jain and A Karulker

Match Details

WAR vs FIG, Match 22, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: 16th January 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodra

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alembic Ground has been a touch on the slower side. Although the pacers will ideally get the ball moving around, the batters will look to score as many runs as possible in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with ample turn on offer off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today's WAR vs FIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Smit Thakar: Smit Thakar has been in fine form in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, often coming up with handy knocks. Although he has blown hot and cold lately, Thakur would be a fine addition to your WAR vs FIG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Atharva Joshi: Fighters star Atharva Joshi has been their go-to batter in the top order, often bailing them out of tricky situations. Given his recent form and experience, he should be the one to watch out for in this game.

Allrounder:

Bhavishya Patel: Although Bhavishya Patel hasn't really excelled with the ball, his quick runs down the order have helped the Fighters on a few occasions. With the all-rounder capable of coming up with the goods with both the bat and ball, Patel should be a good addition to your WAR vs FIG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Vishal Solanki: Vishal Solanki has been the star of the show with the ball for the Warriors, often picking up wickets at crucial junctures. With Solanki being decent with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your WAR vs FIG Dream11 fantasy team

Top 3 best players to pick in your WAR vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

P Prajapati (FIG) - 418 points

V Solanki (WAR) - 326 points

B Patel (FIG) - 319 points

WAR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

WAR vs FIG Dream11 fantasy tip #1 - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Thakar, M Tufel, P Patidar, M Mangukiya, A Joshi, P Bhoite, P Prajapati, B Patel, V Solanki, S Chaudhari and K Bharwad

Captain: P Prajapati. Vice-captain: B Patel.

WAR vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Thakar, A Bhandari, P Patidar, M Mangukiya, A Joshi, P Bhoite, H Ghalimatte, B Patel, V Solanki, S Chaudhari and K Bharwad

Captain: B Patel. Vice-captain: S Thakar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar