WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 14

The Warriors (WAR) will face the Gladiators (GLA) in the 14th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Wednesday.

The Warriors have won only one out of their four Baroda T20 matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against the Titans by seven wickets. Gladiators, on the other hand, are having a tremendous season so far. They have won all four of their Baroda T20 matches and currently find themselves atop the standings.

WAR vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

Parikshit Patidar (C), Mit Mangukiya, Dhairya Pandey (WK), Paramveer Ghelani, Dhruv Patel, Smith Thakar, Amit Bhandari, Pradeep Yadav, Pahal Agrawal, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta.

GLA XI

Malhar Ghewariya (C), Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav (WK), Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Sachin Jha, Rachesh Tandel, Vijay Halai, Shalin Shah.

Match Details

WAR vs GLA, Match 14, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: 12th January 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Alembic Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 164 runs.

Today’s WAR vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Passi: Passi has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 108 runs at a strike rate of 144.00. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Shubham Jadhav: Jadhav has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of close to 129 in his four Baroda T20 Challenge outings.

Mit Mangukiya: Mangukiya has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Warriors, scoring 79 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

Malhar Ghewariya: Ghewariya has scored 68 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in four matches.

Shlok Desai: Desai has scored 45 runs while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.13 in four Baroda T20 Challenge matches.

Bowlers

Vishal Solanki: Solanki has picked up six wickets and also scored 33 runs in four matches.

Shalin Shah: Shah has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping five wickets. He has also scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 in his four Baroda T20 Challenge outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Malhar Ghewariya (GLA) - 399 points

Shubham Jadhav (GLA) - 263 points

Kinit Patel (GLA) - 251 points

Vishal Solanki (WAR) - 233 points

Shlok Desai (GLA) - 221 points

Important Stats for WAR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Malhar Ghewariya: 68 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 188.89 and ER - 6.38

Shubham Jadhav: 165 runs in 4 matches; SR - 128.91

Kinit Patel: 140 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 135.92 and ER - 11.00

Vishal Solanki: 33 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 206.25 and ER - 6.21

Mit Mangukiya: 79 runs in 4 matches; SR - 94.05

WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction - Baroda T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Passi, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Pradeep Yadav, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Kinit Patel.

WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction - Baroda T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Passi, Mit Mangukiya, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Pradeep Yadav, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Pradeep Yadav.

Edited by Samya Majumdar