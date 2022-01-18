WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 26

Warriors (WAR) will take on Gladiators (GLA) in the 26th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Tuesday. Gladiators won the last meeting between the two teams.

Gladiators are having a wonderful campaign, having won seven games. Their only loss came by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Warriors have lost six of the eight games they have played.

There is no room for error for the Warriors in this game, as they seek a win against Gladiators.

WAR vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

WAR XI

Vishal Solanki, Smith Thakar, Amit Bhandari, Pradeep Yadav, Mit Mangukiya, Parikshit Patidar (c), Dhruv Patel (wk), Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Dhairya Pandey, Karan Umatt.

GLA XI

Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Manav Bedekar, Shalin Shah, Ram Bharwad, Rachesh Tandel, Vijay Halai, Harshil Prajapati, Abhishek Baria.

Match Details

Match: WAR vs GLA Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 26.

Date and Time: 18 January 2022; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alembic Ground is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Spinners should come into the game in the middle overs. Anything above 150 runs could be a par total.

Today's WAR vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Passi: The keeper-batter has collected 187 runs in eight innings in the competition so far. He is expected to play a key role in this game, although he failed in his last outing.

Batters

Shubham Jadhav: Jadhav has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gladiators. He has scored 361 runs at an average of 45.12 in eight games this season. That makes him a must-have in your WAR vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Malhar Ghewariya: He has been excellent with the ball this tournament, taking 16 wickets so far. He is yet to prove himself with the bat, though, but he could be an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Vishal Solanki: Solanki has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking ten wickets, making him an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in WAR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Vijay Halai (GLA): 306 points.

Pradeep Yadav (WAR): 328 points.

Smit Thakar (WAR): 257 points.

Key stats for WAR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Shlok Desai -- 11 wickets and 111 runs in eight games.

Parikshit Patidar - 161 runs and two wickets in eight games.

Kinit Patel -- 209 runs in seven games; Batting average: 29.85.

WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Smith Thakar, Amit Passi, Parikshit Patidar, Amit Bhandari, Shubham Jadhav, Pradeep Yadav, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Shlok Desai.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Smith Thakar, Amit Passi, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Shubham Jadhav, P. Ghelani, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vishal Solanki, Vijay Halai, Shalin Shah.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Shubham Jadhav.

Edited by Bhargav