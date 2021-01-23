WAR vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Pool B Match – Jan 24, 2021

It is the second game of the Pool B in this Momentum One Day Cup 2021 and Warriors face Lions at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. While this is the first game of the tournament for Warriors, Lions have already played on game against Cape Cobras.

Warriors had a decent season in 2020 where they finished third on the points table in the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. They didn’t have the best of starts but they went on to win their last three games. However, this time around, they will want to start well and they have a new captain in Yaseen Vallie as well.

On the other hand, Lions who finished second last year have got off to a fantastic start. A collective effort from the bowlers restricted Cape Cobras to just 221 before Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten ton helped the Lions chase it down with more than 10 overs to spare. Thus, the Aaron Phangiso-led side will be looking to build on this start.

Squads to choose from

Warriors: Marco Marais, Matthew Breetzke, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Jon-Jon Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Glenton Stuurman, Basheer Walters, Ata Goamane, Wihan Lubbe, Stefan Tait, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa

Lions: Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Delano Potgiter, Dominic Hendricks, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Mitchel van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Wesley Marshall, Zanzima Nono Pongolo.

Predicted Playing XIs

Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie (c), Marco Marais, Jon Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jade de Klerk, Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (c), Eldred Hawken

Match Details

Match: Warriors vs Lions

Date: January 24th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is a good one to bat on. Barring the last game where Cape Cobras could manage just 221, the two completed games prior to that saw teams batting first post in excess of 270. Thus, more of the same can be expected for this game. Moreover, the bowlers should get some movement early on and spinners might come into play as well. Thus, an all-round pitch is likely to be in store for this game.

Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAR vs HL)

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Lions - Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Pool B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Jon Jon Smuts, Delano Potgieter, Tiaan van Vuuren, Stefan Tait, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso

Captain: Lesiba Ngoepe Vice-captain: Ryan Rickelton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Jon Jon Smuts, Delano Potgieter, Glenton Stuurman, Jade de Klerk, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso

Captain: Jon Jon Smuts Vice-captain: Dominic Hendricks