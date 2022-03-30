WAR vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 21

Warriors will take on Knights in the 21st match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021/22 at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Out of their four completed matches so far, Warriors only have a single win to their name. They have already been knocked out of the competition and will be looking forward to ending the tournament on a strong note with two matches remaining.

Knights, meanwhile, are almost out of the tournament as well. With two wins and three losses, they are sixth in the standings with eight points. Knights lost their previous match against Titans by 32 runs.

WAR vs KTS Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rudi Second (c), Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka

KTS XI

Matthew Kleinveldt, Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Patrick Kruger, Petrus van Biljon (c), Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Romano Terblanche, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Mbongiseni Mhlanga

Match Details

WAR vs KTS, CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 21

Date and Time: 30th March, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par and bowling first would be a wise option.

Today’s WAR vs KTS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P. van Biljon has been in excellent touch with the bat in hand. He has amassed 267 runs in five matches at an average of 66.75.

Batters

D. Rosier’s performances with the bat have been classy. He has scored 244 runs in four matches at an average of 61 and has the highest score of 148.

R. Rossouw has plenty of experience and runs will be expected from his bat in this encounter. He has collected 99 runs so far and will be looking for a big knock.

All-rounders

W. Lubbe has been in remarkable form and has notched up consecutive centuries. He has 247 runs to his name in four matches at an average of 61.75 and has also picked up three wickets. Lubbe will be a fantastic multiplier choice for your WAR vs KTS Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

A. Mothoa has been in good form with the ball in hand. He has scalped six wickets in the last three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

W. Lubbe (WAR) – 432 points

J. Snyman (KTS) – 428 points

P. van Biljon (KTS) – 353 points

T. van Vuuren (WAR) – 320 points

D. Rosier (WAR) – 318 points

Important stats for WAR vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

W Lubbe: 247 runs and three wickets

J Snyman: 174 runs and five wickets

P van Biljon: 267 runs

D Rosier: 244 runs

R Rossouw: 99 runs

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Today

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P. van Biljon, D. Rosier, R. Van Tonder, R. Rossouw, R. Second, W. Lubbe, J. Snyman, T. van Vuuren, A. Mothoa, G. Coetzee, A. Mnyaka

Captain: W. Lubbe, Vice-Captain: J. Snyman

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P. van Biljon, D. Rosier, R. Van Tonder, R. Rossouw, T. Stubbs, W. Lubbe, J. Snyman, T. van Vuuren, A. Mothoa, G. Stuurman, A. Mnyaka

Captain: P. van Biljon, Vice-Captain: D. Rosier

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee