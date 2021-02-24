WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match – Feb 25, 2021

Warriors will lock horns with Knights in the 13th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

Warriors have registered just a single victory from their four games so far and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the CSA T20 Challenge points table. They won their last game against Titans by 44 runs.

Knights, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, having won one and lost three games. They were defeated by Cobras in their last CSA T20 Challenge outing.

Both teams will be desperate to move up the points table with a win on Thursday.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makhosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk

Knights

Pite van Biljon (C), Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gous (WK), Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius

Predicted Playing XIs

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Lizo Makhosi

Knights

Pite van Biljon (C), Jacques Snyman, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Raynard van Tonder

Match Details:

Match: Warriors vs Knights, Match 13

Date: 25th February 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

Pitch Report

Considering the previous CSA T20 Challenge matches played at the venue, the pitch seems balanced. It provides some early movement for the bowlers and as the game progresses, it helps the batsmen. Both teams should look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marais, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, JJ Smuts, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jacques Snyman, Ferisco Adams, Gerald Coetzee, Shaun von Berg, Anrich Nortje.

Captain: JJ Smuts; Vice-captain: Jacques Snyman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Pite van Biljon, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen, Jacques Snyman, Ferisco Adams, Gerald Coetzee, Lizo Makhosi, Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Ferisco Adams; Vice-captain: Ayabulela Gqamane.