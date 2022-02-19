WAR vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 has the Warriors (WAR) taking on the Lions (LIO) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Both the Warriors and Lions have underwhelmed this season with only one win in five games. While the Warriors have been brilliant with the bat, they have not been able to back it up on the bowling front. The Lions, meanwhile, have struggled with both the bat and ball despite having a strong squad on paper. With valuable points on offer, a cracking game beckons in Port Elizabeth.

WAR vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

WAR XI

Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethembe Qeshile (c&wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Akhona Mnyaka, Tsepo Ndwandwa and Lizo Makhosi

LIO XI

Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Shane Dadswell, Josh Richards, Mitchell van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf and Avavuya Myoli

Match Details

WAR vs LIO, CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 19th February 2022; 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The pacers might not get much movement off the surface, but should be able to extract extra bounce early on. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WAR vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Breetzke: Matthew Breetzke is one of the best young players on the domestic circuit with the opener capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. However, he hasn't been consistent this season and is due for a big one. Although Breetzke isn't expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves, he is one to watch out for in this game

Batter

Reeza Hendricks: Reeza Hendricks has underwhelmed in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, but there have been signs of his immense potential. Hendricks will be keen to get some runs under his belt against a strong Warriors bowling attack, making him a good pick for your WAR vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

JJ Smuts: JJ Smuts is one of the best all-rounders on the domestic circuit, capable of holding his own with both the bat and ball. Although he is expected to bat lower down the order, his range against both pace and spin holds him in good stead. With the pitch also on the slower side, Smuts should play a big role with the ball too, making him a must-have in your WAR vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin: Bjorn Fortuin has been brilliant for the Lions this season, proving to be economical in the powerplay phase. He has a knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs, which should serve him well. With Fortuin capable of scoring handy runs down the order too, he is a handy option to have in your Dream11 team.

Three best players to pick in WAR vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Tristan Stubbs (WAR) - 394 points

Wihan Lubbe (WAR) - 328 points

Sisanda Magala (LIO) - 66 points

Key stats for WAR vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Tristan Stubbs - 264 runs in 5 CSA T20 Challenge matches, SR: 197.01

Bjorn Fortuin - 5 wickets in 5 CSA T20 Challenge matches, Average: 25.40

Sisanda Magala - 119 runs in 5 CSA T20 Challenge match, Average: 59.50

WAR vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)

WAR vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Breetzke, R Hendricks, D Rosier, M van Buuren, T Stubbs, J Smuts, S Magala, W Lubbe, B Fortuin, L Makhosi and C Yusuf

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: R Hendricks.

WAR vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Breetzke, R Hendricks, D Rosier, M van Buuren, L Ngoepe, J Smuts, S Magala, W Lubbe, B Fortuin, M Siboto and C Yusuf

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: D Rosier.

