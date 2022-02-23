WAR vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 28

The Warriors (WAR) will lock horns with the North West Dragons (NWD) in the 28th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Both teams have had a disappointing CSA T20 Challenge campaign so far. The Warriors are fifth in the points table, having won only two of their six matches. They defeated the Lions by five wickets in their last game. The North West Dragons, with also two wins from six matches, are just behind their opponents in the standings. They lost their last game against the Titans by 33 runs.

WAR vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Dane Paterson, Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Stubbs.

NWD XI

Heino Kuhn, Nicky van den Bergh (C & WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Johannes Diseko, Wesley Marshall, Senuran Muthusamy, Nono Pongolo, Lesego Senokwane, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka.

Match Details

WAR vs NWD, Match 28, CSA T20 Challenge

Date and Time: 23rd February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 155 runs.

Today’s WAR vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicky van den Bergh: Bergh can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points in Wednesday's contest. He has scored 103 runs at a strike rate of 124.09 in six CSA T20 Challenge matches.

Batters

Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs is the Warriors' top-scorer in the CSA T20 Challenge with 275 runs from six matches.

Wesley Marshall: Marshall is a reliable top-order batter from the North West Dragons who has scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 152.38 in six matches.

All-rounders

Wihan Lubbe: Lubbe has scored 231 runs and picked up three wickets in six outings. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday.

Senuran Muthusamy: Muthusamy has impressed everyone with his all-round performances. He has picked up nine wickets while also scoring 50 runs in six matches.

Bowlers

Dane Paterson: Paterson will lead the Warriors' bowling attack on Wednesday. He has taken two wickets in three games.

Caleb Seleka: Seleka has been in decent form in the CSA T20 Challenge, scalping five wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Wihan Lubbe (WAR) - 439 points

Tristan Stubbs (WAR) - 411 points

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD) - 382 points

Dwaine Pretorius (NWD) - 307 points

Caleb Seleka (NWD) - 234 points

Important Stats for WAR vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Wihan Lubbe: 231 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 124.86 and ER - 7.50

Tristan Stubbs: 275 runs in 6 matches; SR - 195.03

Senuran Muthusamy: 50 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 92.59 and ER - 4.42

Dwaine Pretorius: 144 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 110.76 and ER - 7.31

Caleb Seleka: 5 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 6.75

WAR vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

WAR vs NWD Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicky van den Bergh, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wesley Marshall, Tristan Stubbs, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Wihan Lubbe, Senuran Muthusamy, Johannes Diseko, Dane Paterson, Caleb Seleka.

Captain: Wihan Lubbe. Vice-captain: Dwaine Pretorius.

WAR vs NWD Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Breetzke, Heino Kuhn, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Wihan Lubbe, Senuran Muthusamy, Johannes Diseko, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Caleb Seleka.

Captain: Dwaine Pretorius. Vice-captain: Heino Kuhn.

Edited by Samya Majumdar