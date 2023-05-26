WAR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 31

The 31st match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Warriors (WAR) squaring off against the Patriots (PAT) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday, May 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WAR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Warriors have won three of their last seven matches. The Patriots, on the other hand, have won one of their last seven matches of the season. The Patriots will give it their all to win the match, but the Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAR vs PAT Match Details

The 31st match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 26 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAR vs PAT, Match 31

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Smashers and the Kings, where a total of 174 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

WAR vs PAT Form Guide

WAR - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

PAT - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

WAR vs PAT Probable Playing XI

WAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Gajender Tanwar, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), D Sugadev, M Ismail, Sachin Sivasubramanian, G Thamizhmani, Krishnakumar S, Mayank Pandey, Ragul B, Shiva Shankar

PAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Krishna Pandey, Manigandan V (wk), V Shashank, Jai Dagar, Sasi Kumar-U, Jaswant Singh, Nitin Kumar, V Bharath Kumar (c), Virendra Singh, Dinesh Sawal, Arun Kumar S

WAR vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kuzhandaivelu

N Kuzhandaivelu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Pratap is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Prabu

B Prabu and D Bharath are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu

S Kumar and V Marimuthu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Subramaniyan K is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Shankar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shankar and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ragul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAR vs PAT match captain and vice-captain choices

V Marimuthu

V Marimuthu will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 489 points in the last seven matches.

J Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Singh as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 316 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAR vs PAT, Match 31

V Marimuthu

J Singh

S Shankar

Subramaniyan K

B Prabu

Warriors vs Patriots Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs Patriots Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: D Bharath, N Kumar, B Prabu

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Kumar, Subramaniyan K, G Thamizhmani

Bowlers: S Shankar, B Ragul, S Shankar

Warriors vs Patriots Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: N Kumar, B Prabu

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Kumar, Subramaniyan K, Dinesh S

Bowlers: S Shankar, B Ragul, S Shankar, M Pandey

Poll : 0 votes