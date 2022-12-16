WAR vs PEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2022, Match 25

The Warriors (WAR) will take on the Pelicans in the 25th match of the Barbados T10 2022 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WAR vs PEL Dream11 prediction.

The Warriors have had an inconsistent run in the Barbados T10 2022. They lost their first two games before winning four in a row. The Warriors' last two results read a washout and a loss. The Pelicans have been inconsistent as well with four wins and as many losses.

WAR vs PEL Match Details, Barbados T10 2022

The 25th match of the Barbados T10 2022 between Warriors and Pelicans will be played on December 16 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAR vs PEL, Match 25, Barbados T10 2022

Date & Time: December 16th 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Barbados, Cave Hill

Live Streaming: Fancode

WAR vs PEL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, has been a good one to bat on. Teams have regularly racked up big scores at the venue and more of the same can be expected in today's game.

WAR vs PEL Form Guide (Barbados T10 2022)

Warriors: L, NR, W, W, W

Pelicans: W, W, L, L, L

WAR vs PEL Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Warriors Probable Playing XI: Leniko Boucher (wk), Hakeem Perryman, Kenroy Williams, Kemar Smith, Jared Gilkes, Shamario Depeiza, Joshua Haynes, Jonathan Carter (c), Jayden Roberts, Jaden Lorde, Andre Mashall.

Pelicans team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pelicans Probable Playing XI: Shian Brathwaite (wk), Jonathan Drakes (c), Antonio Morris, Odain McCatty, Akeem Jordan, Ravendra Persaud, Jamar Ifil, Joshua Bishop, Aaron Daley, Jaden Edmund, Damario Goodman.

Today’s WAR vs PEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shian Brathwaite (8 matches, 130 runs)

Shian Brathwaite has batted decently in the Barbados T10 2022, having accumulated 130 runs at a strike rate of 138.30. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Kemar Smith (6 matches, 89 runs, 3 wickets)

Kemar Smith has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 139.06 and taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravendra Persaud (8 matches, 181 runs)

Ravendra Persaud is the second-highest run-getter in the Barbados T10 2022 with 181 runs at a strike rate of 186.60 with the aid of 16 sixes.

Top Bowler Pick

Jamar Ifil (8 matches, 74 runs, 6 wickets)

Jamar Ifil has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 132.14. He has also taken six wickets.

WAR vs PEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Jonathan Carter (7 matches, 230 runs, 6 wickets)

Jonathan Carter has scored 230 runs at a strike rate of 182.54 and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 9.80.

Akeem Jordan (8 matches, 62 runs, 13 wickets)

Akeem Jordan is the highest wicket-taker in the Barbados T10 2022 with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.81. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 62 runs while striking at 200.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAR vs PEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jonathan Carter 230 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches Akeem Jordan 62 runs & 13 wickets in 8 matches Ravendra Persaud 181 runs in 8 matches Kemar Smith 89 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Jamar Ifil 74 runs & 6 wickets in 8 matches

WAR vs PEL match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and high-performing all-rounders who could be crucial picks. The likes of Jonathan Carter, Akeem Jordan, Ravendra Persaud, Kemar Smith, and Jamar Ifil could be the ones to watch out for in the WAR vs PEL game.

WAR vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WAR vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shian Brathwaite

Batters: Jonathan Drakes, Jared Gilkes, Kemar Smith

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter (vc), Akeem Jordan (c), Ravendra Persaud, Jayden Roberts

Bowlers: Joshua Bishop, Jaden Lorde, Jamar Ifil

WAR vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WAR vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Leniko Boucher, Shian Brathwaite

Batters: Odain McCatty, Joshua Haynes, Kemar Smith (vc)

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, Akeem Jordan, Ravendra Persaud (c)

Bowlers: Jaden Lorde, Andre Mashall, Jamar Ifil

