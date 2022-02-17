WAR vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 18

The Warriors (WAR) will lock horns with the Rocks (ROC) in the 18th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Warriors are seventh in the points table, having won only one out of their four matches. They were handed a nine-wicket defeat by the Knights in their last outing. The Rocks, on the other hand, have won two out of four matches and are currently third in the standings. They defeated the Lions by 44 runs in their previous game.

WAR vs ROC Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Kyle Jacobs, Stefan Tait, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka.

ROC XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (C), Clyde Fortuin (WK), Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe.

Match Details

WAR vs ROC, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 18

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 151 runs.

Today’s WAR vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Breetzke: Breetzke has scored 70 runs in four CSA T20 Challenge matches at a strike rate of 116.66. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Pieter Malan: Malan is a reliable top-order batter who has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 127.67 in four matches.

Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs has been in red-hot form, mustering three fifties in the last four matches. He has scored 217 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 208.56.

All-rounders

Wihan Lubbe: Lubbe has smashed 150 runs and also has two wickets to his name in four CSA T20 Challenge matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Ferisco Adams: Adams has scored 82 runs while also scalping four wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen: Viljoen is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up six wickets in four matches.

Mthiwekhaya Nabe: Nabe will lead the Warriors' bowling attack on Thursday. He has scalped six wickets in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Tristan Stubbs (WAR) - 326 points

Wihan Lubbe (WAR) - 266 points

Ferisco Adams (ROC) - 228 points

Pieter Malan (ROC) - 225 points

Hardus Viljoen (ROC) - 222 points

Important Stats for WAR vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Tristan Stubbs: 217 runs in 4 matches; SR - 208.65

Wihan Lubbe: 150 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 115.38 and ER - 9.00

Ferisco Adams: 82 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 128.13 and ER - 8.40

Pieter Malan: 143 runs in 4 matches; SR - 127.67

Hardus Viljoen: 32 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 177.77 and ER - 8.92

WAR vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

WAR vs ROC Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Breetzke, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Tristan Stubbs, JJ Smuts, Zakhele Qwabe, Ferisco Adams, Wihan Lubbe, Hardus Viljoen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Stefan Tait.

Captain: Wihan Lubbe. Vice-captain: Pieter Malan.

WAR vs ROC Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Fortuin, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Tristan Stubbs, JJ Smuts, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Wihan Lubbe, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Akhona Mnyaka.

Captain: Wihan Lubbe. Vice-captain: Ferisco Adams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar