WAR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 7

The Warriors (WAR) will take on the Stallions (STA) in the seventh match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Sunday.

The Warriors started their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 campaign with a 19-run win over the Fighters before losing to the Challenger by 24 runs. Stallions, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, having lost their first two matches against the Gladiators and the Titans.

WAR vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Parikshit Patidar (c), Smit Thakar, Dhruv G Patel (wk), Pradeep Yadav, Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Vishal Solanki, Karan Umatt

STA XI

Rohan Patel, Malav Patel, Rohit Thakur, Shyamal Tandel, Yash Ramy (wk), Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi (c), Sagar Thakor, Jay Mahiyal, Shehzad Pathan

Match Details

WAR vs STA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 9th January, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a decent one to bat on, the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 hasn't seen a lot of high-scoring games so far. The average first-innings score in the tournament is about 129 runs.

Today’s WAR vs CHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D G Patel could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

M Mangukiya is the Warriors' best batter, having scored 52 runs in two Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 matches so far.

A Bhandari has a terrific record on the local circuit. His destructive style of batting makes him an important asset to the Warriors team.

All-rounders

M Mistry is a fantastic all-rounder who can help you fetch a lot of points. He has scored 37 runs and picked up two wickets so far. Mistry could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

D Pandey is another player you must have in your fantasy team, with the Warriors star being in good form with the bat in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Bowler

V Solanki is likely to lead the Warriors' bowling unit, having picked up six wickets in two games thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

V Solanki (WAR) – 191 points

M Mistry (STA) – 150 points

M Mangukiya (WAR) – 87 points

C Gandhi (STA) – 79 points

D G Patel (WAR) – 75 points

Important stats for WAR vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

V Solanki: 6 wickets

M Mistry: 37 runs and 3 wickets

M Mangukiya: 52 runs

WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

WAR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D G Patel, Y Ramy, M Mangukiya, A Bhandari, P Patidar, M Patel, M Mistry, D Pandey, V Solanki, C Gandhi, P Agrawal

Captain: M Mistry. Vice-captain: V Solanki.

WAR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D G Patel, M Mangukiya, A Bhandari, R Patel, P Patidar, M Patel, M Mistry, D Pandey, V Solanki, C Gandhi, P Agrawal

Captain: D Pandey. Vice-captain: M Mangukiya.

