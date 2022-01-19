WAR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 27

Warriors (WAR) will take on Stallions (STA) in the 27th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Wednesday. Stallions won the last meeting between the two teams by 28 runs.

Warriors are having a tough campaign, losing six of nine games they have played. Meanwhile, Stallions have lost five of their eight games, so it's also a do or die match for them.

It's interesting to note that neither team has won more than three games. However, Stallions are ahead of Warriors in the points table, as they've three wins in eight games, while Warriors have taken nine games for the same.

WAR vs STA Probable Playing XIs

WAR XI

Vishal Solanki, Smith Thakar, Amit Bhandari, Pradeep Yadav, Mit Mangukiya, Parikshit Patidar (c), Dhruv Patel (wk), Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Dhairya Pandey, Karan Umatt.

STA XI

Rohan Patel, Rohit Thakur, Chinta Gandhi, Harsh Katarmal, Himesh Patel, Malav Patel, Utsav Dahya Chaudhary, Milan Mistry, Sagar Thakor, Jay Mahiyal, Shehzad Pathan.

Match Details

Match: WAR vs STA Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 27.

Date and Time: 19 January 2022; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. This trend is expected to continue in this game. Spinners should come into the match in the middle overs. Anything above 160 runs could be a par total.

Today's WAR vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Smit Thakar: The keeper-batter has collected 193 runs in nine innings in the competition so far. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Parikshit Patidar: Patidar has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his team. He has scored 211 runs at an average of 23.44 in nine games this season. That makes him a must-have in your WAR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Milan Mistry: Mistry is one of the top all-rounders for his team, taking two wickets in his last game. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your WAR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Pahal Agrawal: He has been in great form with the ball, picking up 11 wickets in eight Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games thus far.

Three best players to pick in WAR vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Manav Mehta (WAR): 323 points.

Pradeep Yadav (STA): 328 points.

Smit Thakar (WAR): 321 points.

Key stats for WAR vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Jay Mahiyal - 11 wickets in seven games.

Vishal Solanki – 10 wickets in nine games.

Harsh Katarmal - 39 runs and seven wickets in eight games.

WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Smith Thakar, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Rohan Patel, Pradeep Yadav, Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Jay Mahiyal.

Captain: Milan Mistry. Vice-captain: Pradeep Yadav.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Smith Thakar, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Rohan Patel, Pradeep Yadav, Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, P Ghelani, Pahal Agrawal, Jay Mahiyal.

Captain: Milan Mistry. Vice-captain: Parikshit Patidar.

Edited by Bhargav