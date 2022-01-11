WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 11

The Warriors (WAR) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 11th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Although the Warriors began their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 campaign with a win, they have since suffered two consecutive defeats. The Warriors will be desperate to return to winning ways. But that's easier said than done as their upcoming opponents, the Titans, have been on quite a roll. They’ve won three of their four Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 matches and are second in the table.

WAR vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

WAR XI

Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Parikshit Patidar (c), Smit Thakar, Dhruv G Patel (wk), Pradeep Yadav, Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Vishal Solanki, Karan Umatt

TIT XI

Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Roshan Vasava, Aditya Menon (wk), Tasmay Bedade, Sukrit Pandey (c), Sanjay Vishwakarma, Anil Trivedi, Nisarg Patel, Bhaskar Tungare, Lakshit Toksiya

Match Details

WAR vs TIT, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 11th January, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

With the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 yet to see high-scoring games, bowlers are expected to dominate proceedings at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara. 150 could be a match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s WAR vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Thakar could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

A Trivedi has amassed 104 runs in four Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 matches. He has also picked up four wickets.

M Mangukiya has been delivering with the bat at the top of the order for the Warriors. He has scored 71 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 97.26.

All-rounder

S Pandey is the Titans' top-scorer in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 with 126 runs in four matches. Pandey is also the tournament's highest wicket-taker, having picked up nine wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 3.83. It's a no-brainer to make him your fantasy team's captain.

Bowler

V Solanki has been perfect with his line and length, with the Warriors star taking six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

S Pandey (TIT) – 482 points

A Trivedi (TIT) – 268 points

V Solanki (WAR) – 216 points

L Toksiya (TIT) – 203 points

S Vishwakarma (TIT) – 192 points

Important stats for WAR vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

S Pandey: 126 runs and 9 wickets

A Trivedi: 104 runs and 4 wickets

V Solanki: 6 wickets

M Mangukiya: 71 runs

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Thakar, A Trivedi, L Padhiyar, M Mangukiya, P Patidar, S Pandey, S Vishwakarma, V Solanki, L Toksiya, P Agrawal, D Patel

Captain: S Pandey. Vice-captain: A Trivedi.

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Thakar, A Menon, A Trivedi, L Padhiyar, M Mangukiya, S Pandey, S Vishwakarma, D Pandey, V Solanki, L Toksiya, M Mehta

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: V Solanki. Vice-captain: M Mangukiya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar