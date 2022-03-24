WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 16

The 16th match of the South Africa One-Day Cup 2022 has the Warriors (WAR) taking on the Titans (TIT) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Titans have started their South Africa One-Day Cup campaign in fine fashion, winning both their games so far. However, they face a stern test in the form of the Warriors, who have blown hot and cold in the tournament. The Warriors have a powerful batting unit, with the likes of Wihan Lubbe and Tristan Stubbs itching to make an impact. Although they will start as slight favorites, the Titans will fancy their chances with momentum on their side. With both teams eyeing valuable points, a cracking game beckons in Port Elizabeth.

WAR vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

TIT XI

Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala and Dayyan Galiem.

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c&wk), Rudi Second, Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Tsepo Ndwandwa and Akhona Mnyaka.

Match Details

WAR vs TIT, South Africa One-Cup 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 24th March 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at St George's Park with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While there should be some swing available with the new ball, the batters will go hard in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WAR vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Although Heinrich Klaasen has been decent with the bat across all competitions this season, he is due for a big one in the 50-over format. Apart from his experience, Klaasen is quite capable against both pace and spin, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs has had a brilliant season with the Warriors, starring in their T20 campaign. However, the youngster is yet to make an impact in the South Africa One-Day Cup. With Stubbs capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wihan Lubbe: Wihan Lubbe comes into the game on the back of a big knock against the Dolphins. Lubbe, who is capped at international level, is a destructive batter who can also chip in with the ball. Given his recent form and ability, Lubbe is a good choice for your WAR vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams has had a good start to his South Africa One-Day Cup campaign, bowling economical spells in the middle overs. However, with the likes of Ngidi and Shamsi not available for this game, Williams will need to step up with the ball. With the conditions likely to play into his hands, Williams should be a good addition to your WAR vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WAR vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Diego Rosier (WAR) - 253 points

Tiaan van Vuuren (WAR) - 233 points

Heinrich Klaasen (TIT) - 71 points

Important stats for WAR vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Wihan Lubbe - 112 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 37.33

Tristan Stubbs - 293 runs in 7 CSA T20 Challenge 2022 matches, Average: 48.83

Lizaad Williams - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this tournament, ER: 3.93

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (South African One-Day Cup 2022)

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, M Breetzke, D Rosier, T de Bruyn, T Stubbs, A Gqamane, W Lubbe, L Williams, J Dala, G Stuurman and A Mnyaka.

Captain: T de Bruyn. Vice-captain: T Stubbs.

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, MS Qeshile, G Cloete, T de Bruyn, T Stubbs, A Gqamane, W Lubbe, L Williams, J Dala, G Stuurman and A Mnyaka.

Captain: H Klaasen. Vice-captain: T Stubbs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar