WAR-W vs DUR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast Women 2025, 4th T20I

The 4th T20I match of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will see Warwickshire Women (WAR-W) squaring off against Durham Women (DUR-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, May 31.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WAR-W vs DUR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Warwickshire Women played their first match of the season against Blaze Women. The match was tied as both teams smashed 160 runs each. Durham Women has a strong squad and will be playing their first match of the season.
Both teams will look to win today's match and lead the points table.
WAR-W vs DUR-W Match Details
The 4th T20I match of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will be played on May 31 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WAR-W vs DUR-W, 4th T20I match
Date and Time: 31st May 2025, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The pitch at Edgbaston in Birmingham is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match.
WAR-W vs DUR-W Form Guide
WAR-W - T
DUR-W - Will be playing their first match
WAR-W vs DUR-W Probable Playing XI
WAR-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Meg Austin, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Chloe Brewer, Abbey Freeborn, Emily Arlott, Georgia Davis, Katie George, Hannah Hardwick
DUR-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Suzie Bates, Hollie Armitage, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Bess Heath, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Lauren Filer, Katie Levick, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner
WAR-W vs DUR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Freeborn
A Freeborn is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. B Heath is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
S Bates
H Armitage and S Bates are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Bates will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can play a crucial innings for Durham Women. S Kalis is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
I Wong
M Villiers and I Wong are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Wong will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She scored 16 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. G Davis and P Turner are other good all-rounders for today's match.
Bowlers
K Fraser
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K George and K Fraser. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. K Fraser will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. E Arlott is another good bowler for today's match.
WAR-W vs DUR-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Bates
S Bates was in top form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.
I Wong
I Wong is one of the most crucial picks from the Warwickshire Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs if needed. She scored 16 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for WAR-W vs DUR-W, 4th T20I match
M Villiers
I Wong
S Bates
H Armitage
G Davis
Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Freeborn, B Heath
Batters: S Bates, H Armitage
All-rounders: M Villiers, I Wong, G Davis, P Turner
Bowlers: K Fraser, K George, E Arlott
Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Freeborn
Batters: S Bates, H Armitage, S Kalis
All-rounders: M Villiers, I Wong, G Davis, P Turner, C Pavely
Bowlers: K Fraser, K George
