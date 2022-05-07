WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022, Match 7

Warriors Women (WAR-W) will take on Sapphires Women (SCS-W) in the seventh match of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 7 May.

Warriors Women have lost their first two FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 matches. Sapphires Women are also yet to get off the mark, having lost the only game they have played so far.

WAR-W vs SCS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Hayley Matthews, Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Mignon du Preez, Kathryn Bryce, Shamilia Connell, Esha Rohit, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shameelah Mosweu, Yasmeen Khan, Jennifer Alumbro.

Sapphires Women: Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis, Babette de Leede (wk), Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Sana Mir (c), Tashi Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Maryam Omar, Geetika Kodali.

Match Details

WAR-W vs SCS-W, 7th Match, FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022

Date & Time: May 7th 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

Despite the track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium being a good one to bat on, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers. While the pacers will find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

Today’s WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne has mustered 128 runs in two innings so far and will be keen to add to her tally today.

Batter

Gaby Lewis can play the anchor's role at the top of the order and accumulate runs under her belt.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews has made a huge impact in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022. She has scored 79 runs and picked up three wickets.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail bowled a wonderful spell in Sapphires Women's first game, returning with figures of 3/20 from her four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews (WAR-W): 202 points

Georgia Redmayne (WAR-W): 168 points

Shabnim Ismail (SCS-W): 120 points

Kathryn Bryce (WAR-W): 42 points

Kim Garth (SCS-W): 21 points

Important stats for WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews: 79 runs & 3 wickets

Georgia Redmayne: 128 runs

Shabnim Ismail: 3 wickets

Kim Garth: 11 runs & 0 wickets

WAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction (FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warriors Women vs Sapphires Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Gaby Lewis, Yasmeen Khan, Hayley Matthews, Kathryn Bryce, Kim Garth, Shamilia Connell, Shabnim Ismail, Geetika Kodali.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Kim Garth.

Dream11 Team for Warriors Women vs Sapphires Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Babette de Leede, Mignon du Preez, Gaby Lewis, Esha Rohit, Hayley Matthews, Kathryn Bryce, Kim Garth, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shabnim Ismail, Sana Mir.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Shabnim Ismail.

Edited by Samya Majumdar