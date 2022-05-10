WAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022, Match 10

Warriors Women (WAR-W) will take on Spirit Women (SPI-W) in the 10th match of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 10.

Warriors Women have had a wretched run in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 so far. They have lost all three of their encounters and are almost out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals. Spirit Women, meanwhile, have looked in good form. They lost their first game before recording two wins on the trot.

WAR-W vs SPI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors Women: Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Esha Oza, Mignon du Preez, Yasmeen Khan, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Kathryn Bryce, Shanzeen Shahzad, Shamilia Connell, Udeshika Prabodhani, Bella Poon.

Spirit Women: Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Nattaya Boochatham, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Chaya Mughal, Fatuma Kibasu.

Match Details

WAR-W vs SPI-W, 10th Match, FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022

Date & Time: May 10th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on. After nine FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 matches, the average first-innings score is 145 runs. While four games have been won by the chasing teams, the sides batting first have emerged victorious five times.

Today’s WAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne is the second-highest run-getter in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 with 161 runs in three innings.

Batter

Sophia Dunkley has looked in decent touch with the bat, chipping in with 61 runs. She also has two wickets to her name.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews can make a big impact with both the bat and ball, having scored 80 runs and picked up three wickets in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 so far.

Nicola Carey has accumulated 91 runs and taken two wickets at an economy of 5.37.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone has bowled beautifully, returning with six scalps at an economy rate of 4.31.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Ecclestone (SPI-W): 263 points

Nicola Carey (SPI-W): 231 points

Georgia Redmayne (WAR-W): 212 points

Hayley Matthews (WAR-W): 207 points

Sophia Dunkley (SPI-W): 191 points

WAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction (FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warriors Women vs Spirit Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Bismah Mahroof, Sophia Dunkley, Esha Oza, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Nattaya Boochatham, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey.

Dream11 Team for Warriors Women vs Spirit Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Bryce, Mignon du Preez, Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shamilia Connell, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley. Vice-captain: Georgia Redmayne.

Edited by Samya Majumdar