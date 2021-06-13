WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 Match - June 14, 2021

The Waratah Cricket Club will square off against Palmerston Cricket Club in the fifth match of the Darwin T20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Monday.

The Waratah Cricket Club have played just one game in the Darwin T20 so far, beating Southern Districts CC by 21 runs. Batting first, the Waratah Cricket Club posted 179-3 in their 20 overs before restricting Southern Districts CC to 158-8.

Palmerston Cricket Club, on the other hand, started their Darwin T20 campaign with a 17-run win over Darwin Cricket Club before suffering a eight-wicket loss to Tracy Village CC.

Squads to choose from

Waratah Cricket Club: Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Isaac Conway (wk), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal

Palmerston Cricket Club: Alex Bleakley, Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (wk), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn

Predicted Playing XIs

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter (c), Isaac Conway, Austin Umpherston, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Wilson Ryan, Madura Weerasinghe, Isaiah Jassal

Palmerston Cricket Club: Connor Blaxall-Hill, Harry Zimmermann, Hamish Martin (c), Liam Sparke, Corey McDean (wk), Kieran Abrams, Harshtik Bimbral, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Daniel McKell, Jayden Chatto

Match Details

Match: Waratah Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club

Date and Time: June 14th 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The track at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin is slightly on the slower side, with teams struggling to post big totals on this ground. A similar wicket is likely to be dished out for Monday's Darwin T20 game, with 155-160 being a par total at the venue.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WCC vs PCC)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Conway, Udara Weerasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Harry Zimmermann, Hamish Martin, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Madura Weerasinghe, Lucas Nitschke, Daniel McKell

Captain: Dylan Hunter. Vice-captain: Connor Blaxall-Hill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isaac Conway, Udara Weerasinghe, Liam Sparke, Harry Zimmermann, Hamish Martin, Dylan Hunter, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Matthew Sipala, Wilson Ryan, Madura Weerasinghe, Daniel McKell

Captain: Hamish Martin. Vice-captain: Isaac Conway

Edited by Samya Majumdar