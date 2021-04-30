WCC vs SDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - May 01, 2021

The Waratah Cricket Club will be up against Southern Districts CC in the 12th match of the Darwin and District ODI competition at the Gardens Oval.

The Waratah Cricket Club have played two games in the competition so far, winning both. They beat Palmerston Cricket Club comprehensively by 114 runs before scripting an eight-run victory Nightcliff Cricket Club.

Southern Districts CC, on the other hand, have won and lost one game apiece. Darwin Cricket Club beat them by just three runs in their first game before Southern Districts CC emerged victorious against Tracy Village CC.

Squads to choose from

Waratah Cricket Club: Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Isaac Conway (wk), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson

Southern Districts CC: Matt Hammond (c), Daniel Mylius (wk), Christopher Mcevoy, Dwain K Richards, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Markey, Lochie Hardy, Timothy Kennion, Brodie J Symons, Dylan Mullen, Kai D Snape, Blayke J Pepper, Dean Fry, Nathan Hangan, Todd Pemble

Predicted Playing XIs

Waratah Cricket Club: Austin Umpherston, Isaac Conway (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Hunter, Udara Weerasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Madura Weerasinghe, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Cooper Zobel, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal

Southern Districts CC: Lochie Hardy, Dwain K Richards, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Matt Hammond (c), Daniel Mylius (wk), Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangan, Christopher Mcevoy, Kai D Snape

Match Details

Match: Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC

Date & Time: May 1st 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval, Darwin

Pitch Report

The Gardens Oval isn’t a very high-scoring ground, where bowlers are always in the game. More of the same can be expected for Saturday's fixture as batsmen might struggle to get going.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WCC vs SDC)

Dream11 Team for Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC - Darwin ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Mylius, Isaac Conway, Dwain K Richards, Austin Umpherston, Udara Weerasinghe, Matt Hammond, Jackson Isakka, Dylan Hunter, Madura Weerasinghe, Dean Fry, Christopher Mcevoy

Captain: Dylan Hunter. Vice-captain: Jackson Isakka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Mylius, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Lochie Hardy, Austin Umpherston, Udara Weerasinghe, Jackson Isakka, Dylan Hunter, Isaiah Jassal, Kai D Snape, Christopher Mcevoy

Captain: Austin Umpherston. Vice-captain: Isaac Conway